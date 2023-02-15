Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.
Windy early with showers becoming likely after midnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy early with showers becoming likely after midnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: February 15, 2023 @ 3:45 pm
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Waves 3 to 5 feet expected this evening, slowly subsiding overnight. Southwest winds becoming west and diminishing to 5 to 15 knots. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Waves 3 to 5 feet expected this evening, slowly subsiding overnight. Southwest winds becoming west and diminishing to 5 to 15 knots. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.
Reporter
Education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Goshen’s mayor, clerk-treasurer and police chief testified Tuesday before state legislators that they are in support of a bill that will permit driving cards being issued to undocumented residents. Mayor Jeremy Stutsman even presented a letter with the signatures of nearly 50 Indiana mayors expressing their support of the bill. After testimony, the bill passed out of committee to a fiscal committee. Do you believe Indiana should pass a bill that would allow the issuance of driving cards to undocumented residents of the state?