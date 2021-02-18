Reader appreciates the variety of viewpoints in newspaper
As a nearly 40-year subscriber to The Goshen News, I will gladly renew my subscription when it comes due. That is precisely because you do regularly carry such a wide variety of syndicated columnists as well as editorials from other newspapers. I don’t begin to agree with everything they mention. However, it is sometimes amusing or entertaining, often educational and usually thought-provoking reading. From time to time I find myself thinking, “I never thought of that” or “I didn’t know that” or “Good to know I’m not the only one who thinks that way.”
Please do not drop any columnists or editorials from elsewhere.
Vernard Guengerich, Goshen
Cal Thomas needs to go
Shannan Martin’s letter was spot on. I am a subscriber and Cal Thomas needs to go. Maybe Shannan could take over his space in your newspaper.
Terry Wiley, Goshen
We are all in trouble
I write, amazed and ashamed, at Indiana Sens. Young and Braun voting, with 41 others in the minority, not to convict then-President Trump of “inciting insurrection.”
Campaigning, then-President Trump predicted fraud loudly and at great length. Many blind followers then believed he didn’t lose. The New York Times contacted top voting officials, Democrat and Republican in every state, to ask about major irregularities. They reported none. Also, Mr. Trump lost 50+ court cases for lack of evidence of fraud. What if Clinton, losing by a lot fewer popular votes than Trump, had caused such a riot in 2016, urged on by then-President Obama? What would Republicans have said?
On Jan. 6, President Trump said, “We won that election by a landslide,” and told the crowd he’d invited to DC that day, “If you don’t fight like h---, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” (NPR, 2/10/21) We watched in dismay as armed rioters with Trump flags broke into the Capitol, into Senators’ offices. This was insurrection and then-President Trump incited it. During the riot, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, whose office was being assaulted, phoned and “begged Trump to call them off.” (CNN, 2/12/21) Trump refused. Five people died, and more than 140 were injured. (The Guardian, 1/9/21) “With seven Republicans voting to convict Trump, this was by far the most bipartisan impeachment effort in American history.” (NYT, 2/13/21)
After the vote, Mitch McConnell, Senate Republican leader, said that “President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it.” (CNN, 2/13/21) McConnell didn’t vote to convict because Trump was no longer president. But McConnell kept the Senate shut down in January so it couldn’t receive the articles of impeachment.
If this is precedent for “constitutional” U.S. leadership, we are all in trouble.
Anne Byler, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.