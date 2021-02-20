Learning can take some time
Learning can take time, turning to God should not take much time. It should not take long to repent.
It took the ancient Egyptians, in the time of Moses, leader of the Israelites, a number of years and 10 plagues to be shown that there is only one God and that he alone is to be worshipped. Perhaps they learned too late.
In the time of Israelite kings, it took 70 years in exile in Babylon for the southern kingdom Judah, to be shown the same thing, that the worship of idols is not acceptable. The prophet Jeremiah (see chapters 50-51) and apostle John in Revelation (chapters 18-19) had much to say about Babylon.
In the 1860s (160 years ago), it took a civil war to show that Black people cannot be oppressed and owned as slaves by white people. For a short time that was legalized by the U.S. Supreme Court, but no more. Sadly, that history lingers on.
In the 1970s, it took a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court to satisfy some people that it is acceptable to take a child from the womb, other than by a doctor performing a C-section or by delivering a baby naturally. The man is often not held to account.
In the past decade it took a U.S. Supreme Court ruling to satisfy some people that legally there is a second standard for a marriage union, contrary to a higher court, a sovereign God and his eternal written word. The U.S. and other nations are reaping, sold out to China, a modern-day Babylon and learning the hard way. This writing is not new.
Jonathan Stoltzfus, Goshen
