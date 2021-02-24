It takes ‘confidence’ to read opposing viewpoints
The brief comments dated Feb. 18 by Terry Wiley stated Cal Thomas’ column “needs to go.” I understand it can be very frustrating, even to the point of anger, when someone’s opinion flies in the face of what we deeply believe to be truth. Both the original letter’s author and the subsequent “spot on” writer had the absolute right to voice an opinion regarding the column, but both asked for Thomas’s column to no longer be published.
Reading other opinions when you don’t necessarily agree with them takes confidence, courage and patience. Canceling opposing opinions is what they do regularly in authoritarian settings, such as Russia and China, but, luckily, is prohibited in the U.S. public arena.
The amount of success obtained in the fights for the Civil Rights Bill, women’s rights and gender rights, to name just a few, over the last several decades has depended deeply on the ability of people to express opinions, including holding peaceful demonstrations, that were, at times very offensive to others. The principle applies to all of us whether we want to voice an unpopular opinion or not listen to someone else’s.
One famous civil rights defender said, “I must defend the rights of even my enemy to speak.”
I hope that our local newspaper, The Goshen News, can resist the current censor/cancel culture to remain one of the few sources I can go to for a variety of opinions. There are not many left. I don’t actually know if I am a fan of his writing or not, but nowhere in Cal Thomas’ column did he request newspapers to not publish viewpoints different from his.
Doug Nisley, CPA, Goshen
Where were the signs?
I have mixed feelings concerning the insurrectionists. I can understand their embarrassment by being duped by the con-man Trump. Some, including the QAnon shaman, are thinking of suing Trump for not being at the insurrection, I guess. Where were the signs?
You can go back to Trump’s lawsuits and bankruptcies where he fleeced his investors. Not too many have taken a second chance with him.
Remember when we had the China tariffs? Their tariffs were hurting our soybean farmers, but we stood up to China. At about that time, daddy’s little girl, Ivanka was getting permission from China to trademark over 16 of her items to manufacture there (LA Times; CNN) Also, Trump was reported to have gotten half a billion dollars for his resort in Indonesia.
Trump stole funds from the housing of military families for his “beautiful” wall. He tacitly approved Russia putting a bounty on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.
It would be hard for these people to see the irony, but Trump had no qualms about throwing people under the bus. Most despicably, Mike Pence at the insurrection.
There are those who wrote about how Trump was unfit. His niece, those staff who left the White House, Republicans and mental health professionals on adutytowarn.org.
But, they made their choices and have to live with them. God loves them and Trump.
Brian Hartman, Wakarusa
How can road be so clean?
Here is my question: How do they do it? How are they keeping the streets/roads so clean? There might be 2,100 things to complain about but the Goshen Streets Department has come through again and again this winter. Many thanks for making all our lives safer and easier.
Bek Linsenmeyer, Goshen
