COVID restrictions should be lifted after vaccine offered to all
Lately I have been reading that Dr. Fauci says we may need to wear masks until 2022. I believe it is time we have a national discussion as to when masks can come off and all other restrictions lifted.
We have also been reading in the national media and hearing locally about large numbers of people, including first responders and health care workers, who are not going to get the vaccine. It seems to me that once the vaccine has been made available to all, the fact that large numbers of people choose to decline the protection the vaccine offers, should not hold the rest of us hostage to a restricted life. When all have had the opportunity to be vaccinated, even if herd immunity is not yet been achieved, the restrictions should be lifted.
Jeff Griffin, Goshen
Abortion-reversal procedure is worrisome
Rep. Joanna King believes a fringe theory that medically induced abortions can be reversed, and the House Bill 1577 that she coauthored would require doctors to give this as an option to their patients. Make no mistake, this is a medically dangerous procedure. There was one study attempted to determine if the procedure she’s suggesting is safe or not, but they had to halt the study after women experienced side effects so severe they had to be rushed to the hospital in order to not die.
Is this what Rep. King wants for her constituents?
The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists calls legislation like this “unproven, unethical research dangerous to women’s health.” Is this really what Rep. King wants? To turn the women of Indiana into a testing ground for how she wishes medicine works?
If Rep. King has some new information about the safety of this procedure, then I’m sure the medical community of the world would love to hear it. However, if no such new evidence exists, then why would she so callously risk the health of the very people she took an oath to represent?
Shame on Rep. King for ignoring good common sense medical advice. Shame on Rep. King for ignoring the experts in the field. Shame on Rep. King for HB 1577. The people of Michiana deserve and expect better.
Benjamin Ganger, Goshen
Right choices can improve heart health
February is American Heart Month, an annual event that focuses on assisting all Americans achieve better heart health. Eating lots of fruits and vegetables, working out, and getting your blood pressure and cholesterol checked on a regular basis are all ways to keep your heart healthy. Want another tip to a healthy heart? Quit using tobacco products.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death among Hoosiers, and more than 14,445 Hoosiers died of heart disease in 2017. According to the 2014 U.S. Surgeon General’s report, about 24% of coronary heart disease deaths among U.S. adults age 35 and older are due to smoking, and about 34,000 heart disease deaths nationwide are due to secondhand smoke.
The first piece of good news is that it is never too late to quit smoking. The second piece of good news is that free help is available. Indiana is making it easier to quit tobacco. Simply text READY to 200-400 to register for services from 1.800.Quit.Now.
Hoosier youth 13 and older who need help quitting vaping can now text “Indiana” to 88709 and receive age-appropriate recommendations about ways to quit. Be sure to follow Tobacco Control of Elkhart County on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter to keep up with the latest tobacco related issues @TCEC574.
Adrienne Thomas, project manager, Tobacco Control of Elkhart County
