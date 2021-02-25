Another veteran killed by police brutality
A California veteran was having a mental health episode as police were called. Police used what many refer to as the George Floyd hold that eventually led to this veteran death.
This veteran’s voice will probably go unheard, along with the thousands that die every year to government incompetence. Many of the medications veterans are on cause hallucinations, delusion paranoia to suicide.
America needs real criminal justice reform from top to bottom. From the police to the prosecutor’s office. Indiana is the center of criminal justice misconduct. We need town hall meetings, because grievances are going unheard and unanswered.
James Yakym, Mishawaka
Right choices can improve heart health
February is American Heart Month, an annual event that focuses on assisting all Americans achieve better heart health. Eating lots of fruits and vegetables, working out, and getting your blood pressure and cholesterol checked on a regular basis are all ways to keep your heart healthy. Want another tip to a healthy heart? Quit using tobacco products.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death among Hoosiers, and more than 14,445 Hoosiers died of heart disease in 2017. According to the 2014 U.S. Surgeon General’s report, about 24% of coronary heart disease deaths among U.S. adults age 35 and older are due to smoking, and about 34,000 heart disease deaths nationwide are due to secondhand smoke.
The first piece of good news is that it is never too late to quit smoking. The second piece of good news is that free help is available. Indiana is making it easier to quit tobacco. Simply text READY to 200-400 to register for services from 1.800.Quit.Now.
Hoosier youth 13 and older who need help quitting vaping can now text “Indiana” to 88709 and receive age-appropriate recommendations about ways to quit. Be sure to follow Tobacco Control of Elkhart County on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter to keep up with the latest tobacco related issues @TCEC574.
Adrienne Thomas, project manager, Tobacco Control of Elkhart County
