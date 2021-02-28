After reading the requests to eliminate the voice of conservative Cal Thomas from The Goshen News, I reviewed the last 26 editions of The Goshen News (Jan. 11-Feb. 18) to check the balance of liberal vs conservative columnists. There were 15 columns from two conservative columnists, Byron York and Cal Thomas. Meanwhile there were 23 columns from liberal columnists (Kelly Hawes, Steven Roberts, Brian Howey, John Krull, Ruben Navarette, and Gene Lyons). Kathryn Lopez is a conservative Catholic (4 columns), who writes on pro-life issues. David Shribman, whom I classified as a centrist, wrote three columns. The lead editorial was reprinted from national newspapers (seven days), other Indiana state newspapers (10 days), the Mankato, Minnesota Free Press (seven days) and the Plattsburgh, New York Press-Republican one day. Only one originated from The Goshen News editorial staff.
A dictionary definition of “liberal” is “willing to respect or accept behavior or opinions different from one's own; open to new ideas.” I would ask The Goshen News to not be pressured into silencing opposing viewpoints. I expect to see political bias on the editorial page and can chose to read and approve or not. I am more concerned about political bias in news reporting-both print and TV. I would also like to see The Goshen News, as our local newspaper serving the Goshen community, write more of their own editorials related to our city, county and state issues rather than relying on the editorials from other newspapers.
Kenneth Petersen, Goshen
