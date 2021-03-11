INDIANAPOLIS — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sure has made a mess of things, hasn’t he?
Not long ago, Cuomo was considered a top-tier contender for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination. He’d earned the moniker “America’s governor” because his handling of the coronavirus pandemic seemed so much more assured than then President Donald Trump’s was.
Some of Cuomo’s supposed competence, though, was an illusion. He looked good by comparison with Trump because Cuomo appeared to have stayed awake during his briefings and read the medical reports.
Trump didn’t set a particularly high bar for Cuomo or anyone else to clear.
That said, Cuomo also won points for seeming to be honest. He appeared to give forthright answers when every other word coming out of the White House at the time was a lie.
Well, it turns out that lying is a bipartisan vice.
Cuomo forced nursing homes to take in patients who had tested positive for COVID-19. Then he hid the information about the death rates that soared in those nursing homes.
That’s bad.
It should be an impeachable offense. Lying to protect one’s political fortunes when such lies imperil the health and safety of people one has taken an oath to protect always should be an impeachable offense.
But that’s not all.
Sexual misconduct is not confined to one party or the other.
At least two former aides to the governor –both young women—have accused Cuomo of sexual harassment and other inappropriate and possibly illegal behavior. When the first woman came forward, Cuomo attempted to stonewall. He denied the misbehavior and tried to set up an inquiry into the matter that he could control, one in which he could determine which evidence would be admitted and which witnesses would be allowed to testify.
Sound familiar?
When the second woman came forward, Cuomo’s efforts at containment collapsed.
A legitimate inquiry into the governor’s conduct now appears to be inevitable. Cuomo may try to forestall an impeachment proceeding by announcing he won’t seek reelection next year, but that likely won’t be enough.
The informed speculation both in New York and around the country is that his resignation from office is just a matter of time.
This is as it should be.
People died, it appears, because Andrew Cuomo not only didn’t do his job but also because he lied about what he had done.
There should be consequences for that.
There also should be consequences for using one’s prominence or position of power to abuse people. At the very least, the consequence should be that the person loses position of power because, clearly, he—and it is almost always a “he”—cannot be trusted with power.
If Andrew Cuomo falls, reasonable people won’t weep.
He will have fallen because he deserved to fall.
But so do other people who betray their oaths of office by violating either the public trust or the law.
This seems to be a difficult concept for rabid partisans on either side of our national divide to grasp.
Something that is wrong if a Republican does it doesn’t suddenly become right if a Democrat does it. Similarly, if breaking the law isn’t acceptable for a Democrat, it also isn’t acceptable for a Republican.
Wrong is wrong, regardless of who does it.
Part of the reason Cuomo will fall, if he does fall, is that he doesn’t have an army of sycophants at his disposal who are either too enamored or too terrified to remember their duties.
Life probably would be easier for Democrats in New York if they could find a way not to hold the governor accountable. The Cuomos are renowned for having long memories, nurturing grudges and throwing sharp elbows.
But, so far, it appears that enough of them aren’t willing to look the other way or cover up the governor’s misdeeds.
That’s what used to be known as integrity.
It’s a pity it isn’t as contagious as the coronavirus is.
