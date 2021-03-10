GOSHEN [mdash] Perry O. Yoder, 87, of Goshen, died at 10 p.m. Monday, March 8, at his residence of natural causes. He was born June 12, 1933, in Nappanee to Ora and Mattie (Yoder) Yoder. On Sept. 25, 1955, in Allen County, he married Maggie Zehr. She died Aug. 31, 2007. Surviving are five so…