Television ads have a history of impacting American culture.
Think about how slogans like “Don’t squeeze the Charmin,” “Where’s the beef?” and “Time to make the donuts” became engrained in our minds and our language.
Ads can also influence our views on matters of race, gender, sexual preference and even our view of the world.
In the years of early television, it was rare to see a person of color on a television ad, unless it was a guest on a variety show helping to push the sponsor’s product.
Couples were depicted in very traditional ways, with visuals that made sure you knew they were married. Sometimes that was accomplished with a subtle shot of a hand with a ring or a wedding photo on an end table in the background.
And in ads that featured voice-overs, males always did the narration.
FORTUNATELY, PRESENTATONS of people in ads started to change over the years. They slowly grew more diverse to reflect how America actually looked. Advertisers also started to project messages of unity and peace.
In 1971, Coca-Cola brought a large group of young people from nations all over the world to a hilltop in Italy to sing a variation on a New Seekers song.
As the camera panned over multicultural faces, they sang: “I’d like to buy the world a home and furnish it with love, grow apple trees and honey bees and snow white turtle doves. I’d like to teach the world to sing in perfect harmony. I’d like to buy the world a Coke and keep it company.”
It was certainly a lucrative message for Coke, but it left a far greater impression than mere soda sales. It reflected the hope of young people for peace and togetherness during the turbulent Vietnam War years and civil-rights struggles.
Some product ads today blatantly or subtly focus on important messages, as well, including racial equality, empowerment of girls and women, the need to care for our planet and acceptance of other sexual preferences.
People of color are featured in many ads. You also see far more that depict interracial couples, once a taboo concept. These modern families reflect the reality of our diverse United States.
Stereotypes are being busted, as well. For example, ads are popping up that show men doing the laundry and promoting household-cleaning products.
People with disabilities and varied body types are also appearing more often, which can alter misconceptions about how we “should” look.
AND FEMALE VOICES are being used more frequently for narration of products, even including beer and beef, once the domain of men only.
Last year, three researchers from Rhode Island College coded 541 commercials for type of product, gender of the product representative and gender of voice-over.
“We found that women are more likely to be product representatives in 2020 than they were at any time during the 20th century and much more likely to be the voice-overs,” they wrote, noting 51 percent of the sampled commercials featured females. ...
Why does all this matter? Because kids watch a lot of TV. If they can accept all the diversity and variations of the real world, they will be more benevolent global citizens and can more easily recognize their unlimited potential.
The Press-Republican, Plattsburgh, N.Y.
