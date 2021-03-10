Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill permanently prohibiting uranium mining on 1 million acres around the Grand Canyon.
A similar measure in 2019 never got through the Senate, but we hope this measure will, with some help from Missouri senators and those of our neighboring states.
U.S. Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva, D-Ariz., who helped lead the fight in the House to protect the canyon, told The Arizona Republic: “That is a clear and imminent danger to the watershed, to the water source, the Colorado River, and to the environment around the Grand Canyon.”
As well as local tribes. The National Congress of American Indians supports the prohibition.
LET OUR OWN HISTORY with mining serve as a warning. More than 60 years after the last mines in Northeast Oklahoma closed and nearly 40 years after Tar Creek was declared a Superfund site, cleanup continues. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent on Tar Creek. Yet the toxic legacy from our mining persists. In all, as much as $500 million has likely been spent to date cleaning up the Tri-State Mining District, including Southeast Kansas and Southwest Missouri, and yet the day when we can say our fifth labor is done is nowhere in site.
Now, 1920 isn’t 2020, and mining today isn’t as reckless, indifferent to the environment, miners or the communities, or as unregulated as it was in the time of the Tri-State boom.
To which we would say that neither is Tar Creek the Grand Canyon, meaning something much more is at stake to warrant greater protections. That something is one of the America’s most beloved national parks, one of the seven natural wonders of the world.
OPPONENTS WILL TRY to make this about economics, but their arguments crash into some rock-hard facts: More than 6 million visitors come to the Grand Canyon each year; tourism contributes $1.2 billion to local economies and supports more than 12,500 jobs. As the Grand Canyon Trust has pointed out: “Tourism, not mining, drives northern Arizona’s economy.”
The trust also argues that the mining isn’t necessary.”Only 0.2 percent of identified uranium resources are located on public lands protected by the temporary mining ban” that the House just moved to make permanent.
“There is no reality in which it is worthwhile to endanger the Grand Canyon, the lives and cultures of indigenous communities, and millions of people and the economies that support them,” said Amber Reimondo, energy program director for the Grand Canyon Trust.
We agree. We encourage Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, as well as senators from Kansas and Oklahoma, to support protection for the Grand Canyon — a nod to the legacy of Republican leadership on conservation that goes back to the very founding of their party.
The Joplin Globe, Joplin, Missouri, March 2
