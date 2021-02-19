Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Light snow this morning will yield to a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. High around 20F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 5F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.