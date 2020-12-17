When the World Health Organization declared 2020 the Year of the Nurse, no one could have imagined just how fitting that title would be. I have always believed nursing is a noble vocation. However, as I reach the culmination of 50 years as a nurse, at the height of a pandemic, I couldn’t be prouder to be among some of the most incredible health care professionals in the world.
At Parkview Health, our nurses’ careers and lives were forever changed on March 8, when we had our first confirmed case of COVID-19 in one of our hospitals. Teams in every facility quickly learned to adapt to changing protocols, new information, new treatments and the responsibility of caring for some of the sickest patients they’d ever seen.
Through it all, they’ve displayed incredible bravery and relentless determination. Whether they work at the bedside in a hospital, in a Parkview Physicians Group office, or in the Parkview Access Center answering calls from patients around the clock, our nurses have been an integral part of our response to the pandemic.
However, we don’t do it alone. Alongside nurses on the “frontlines” are physicians, advanced practice providers, respiratory therapists, patient care techs, environmental services techs, and co-workers from lab, nutrition services, facilities and other key support areas.
As a Parkview family, we’ve felt and appreciated the community’s support. The public displays of gratitude in the spring were uplifting and empowering. Though many of us have a hard time being called “heroes,” it was humbling to understand how important we were in the fight against COVID-19.
Now, we’re calling on the community to support us in new ways. This is an incredibly challenging time for all our co-workers, as they care for more COVID-19 patients than ever before. It’s no secret they are exhausted, physically and emotionally, and the pandemic is taking a toll. While Parkview is providing our team with resources for support, what would really help is to see a decline in new cases and hospitalizations.
Please, if you care about our health care workers everywhere, do your part to limit the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when you’re in public, wash your hands regularly and limit your contact with others.
We’ve been asked how community members can show their appreciation for our co-workers as we approach the holidays. The most important thing you can do to provide support is to follow the guidelines to prevent spread of COVID-19. If you are inclined to do more, visit www.parkview.com/waystohelp or email fooddonations@parkview.com and our team can assist in distributing donations to caregivers across our health system.
The Year of the Nurse was supposed to be a time for us to celebrate and reflect. There hasn’t been nearly enough time to pause and do either of those things in 2020. However, this will certainly be the year that defines nurses — and all frontline caregivers — for generations to come.
