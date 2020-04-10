I agree with John Krull that governing well makes the best political argument.
But governing involves more than delivering a tightly worded daily briefing and responding appropriately to questions, it involves genuine leadership. And leadership means making informed, strategic decisions; providing a vision; and acting with courage, conviction, and decisiveness.
Indiana isn’t winning the fight against COVID-19. The novel coronavirus causing the illness is winning.
We weren’t prepared, and we’re struggling to catch up.
Indiana had no systems in place to respond efficiently to a crisis of this magnitude. Our state leaders had to scramble to create efficient communication on the numbers of available ICU beds, ventilators, masks, and equipment to care for the influx of patients and outline the simple demographics of those dying from the disease.
We aren’t testing enough to flatten the curve, let alone to squash it. We’ve conducted fewer tests than many of our neighboring states. As a result, we lost the advantage that comes with a targeted response, and we lost the early opportunity to significantly reduce the “community spread.”
Our state leaders haven’t aggressively fought for necessary medical supplies, like other states’ leaders have. COVID-19 cases in Indiana nursing homes are consuming numerous lives. We’re not prepared for the many aftershocks of this first wave of infections. Our 2020 economic outlook, even with help from Washington D.C., is now bleak, with no state vision for business rescue and recovery.
Since the start of the pandemic, I’ve proposed Indiana take a more aggressive approach to fight the coronavirus. I was the first to call for the closure of schools, an inventory of health resources, help for working families, and more testing. I’ve laid out my vision for making Indiana a leader in building a national medical supply chain so that health care professionals never face medical supply shortages again and so that we aren’t dependent on foreign suppliers. We should be harnessing our manufacturing resources in a coordinated fashion now and positioning Indiana for the potential to gain thousands of high-paying manufacturing jobs in a post-coronavirus economy.
Coronavirus has exposed real weaknesses in state leadership, our public health infrastructure, economic position, and our dependence on other states and other countries for the supplies and equipment necessary to care for our people. We need new priorities for the public and the private sectors.
There’s no appropriately worded press conference that can change the fact that we’re losing the current battle.
Indiana is still in the early stages of this long and devastating pandemic. Full recovery will take years. Hoosiers need a physician and successful businessman more than ever to lead Indiana out of this health and economic crisis. It’s time for change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.