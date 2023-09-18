According to the organization Save the Children, while there has been recent economic growth in this country, children continue to fall behind.
At this moment in time in the United States, there are nearly 13 million children who are living in poverty. In our own community the child poverty rate is 24.7%. Stated differently, almost one in every four children in Goshen is living below the poverty level.
And surprisingly, our numbers are far worse than the national average. According to recent figures from the Census Bureau Supplemental Poverty Measure, nationwide the child poverty rate was at 15.3 %; that is nearly ten percentage points better than the local measure of child poverty.
I would call our numbers losing numbers.
They are losing numbers because they have a long-term impact on our community. According to research, child poverty does not simply affect the present condition of a child. There is little doubt that poverty harms children and it harms communities. A recent article in the Indiana Business Review notes that “high child poverty in Indiana is far more prevalent than high individual poverty.”
The article goes on to describe that poverty impacts our kids for a lifetime. Specifically, being poor as a child can have a long-term impact on an individual by affecting future outcomes such as family stability, educational attainment, and workforce success. Employers should be worried along with parents.
In addition, the American Psychological Association reports that high poverty rates in children places those poverty-stricken children at greater risk for “a range of cognitive, emotional and health related problems.”
Psychological research shows that poverty in children contributes to differences in the structural and functional development of the brain. That could explain higher delinquency rates and it could explain lower levels of educational excellence.
It is difficult to attain educational excellence if you can’t read. In August, Indiana test scores were released and showed that nearly one in five third graders in Indiana struggle to read. Locally, once again, our numbers are worse. In the Goshen Community School Corporation only 75.3% of third graders demonstrated reading proficiency.
That means close to one in four children did not demonstrate proficiency in reading. Now I am not a social scientist, and I am not an educator, but logic would suggest that these two losing numbers are related.
There are several great community resources that help children address the issues that too often come with poverty. We have a Boys and Girls Club second to none. Community based mental health care is available at Oaklawn.
But wouldn’t it be nice if we could commit to reducing the poverty that creates problems before the problems happen.
The 2021 Lilly Endowment Annual Report relayed that the organization invested $93.6 million in initiatives to help individuals and families facing the varied challenges of poverty and build paths toward economic self-sufficiency. The University of Notre Dame’s Wilson Sheehan Lab for Economic Opportunities (LEO) is committed to academic research to make social work more effective in the battle toward ending poverty.
The University is partnering to provide such research in 89 projects around the country. And when asked if they can reduce poverty, spokesperson Kathryn Desai says “Absolutely. We believe rigorous research can be an end to poverty.”
If a major university and a major philanthropy are among those working to end poverty, there is hope that our losing numbers can change to winners. At Notre Dame, the LEO project recognizes that “Poverty is stubborn and requires the utmost collaboration of thought and action to drive change.”
We all need to ensure that our community and country have the political will to ensure that the change driving action occurs.