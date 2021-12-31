Here’s the offense that tennis champion Peng Shuai committed, the one that irked the Chinese government to the point of erasing her voice, censoring any mention of her accusations of sexual assault against a high-ranking member of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
Shuai was guiltying of expecting the #MeToo movement which began with an African American woman from the Bronx and then grew into an international outcry to encircle her in Beijing.
She was guilty of thinking she too, could step forward and level a serious sexual assault charge against a powerful man and be believed.
The CCP thought otherwise and what followed was Shuai’s disappearance and an outcry from the international tennis community followed by public appearances and Shuai walking back her original allegations.
In early November, Shuai, a Wimbledon doubles champion, wrote a searing post on her verified account. She accused the now 75-year-old former vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, of pressuring her into a sexual relationship.
In less than half an hour, the post was taken down, stuck from Weibo, which is the Chinese Twitter. For the next two weeks, no one heard or saw Shuai.
Sport, once again, has become the vehicle to assess more than athletics. This is about humanitarian concerns. And that’s why Shuai’s story deserves exploration beyond just her sexual assault accusation.
Consider her censor an entry point, a place to start understanding the complicated geo-political landscape that is the U.S.- China relations.
Concern for the Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic groups in China’s Xinjiang region is foremost. What’s happening there has even been labeled as genocide by human rights organizations. Gang rapes, forced labor and reeducation are among the alleged abuses. China denies these allegations. But independent reporting by some of the world’s best journalists finds otherwise. We should repeat that point. China just simply denies these allegations. Just like they are likely pushing Shuai to deny her own. A different issue but the same path.
The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom spoke out, yet again on China, the same week that Shuai made another of her likely heavily orchestrated appearances, which are meant to cast doubt on her sexual assault allegations.
The Commission’s leadership has been sanctioned by the Chinese government, a reaction to the pressure around China’s humanitarian conditions.
It was part of the delegations convincing that prompted President Joe Biden to diplomatically boycott the 2022 Beijing Olympics, set to begin February 4. The decision by POTUS is clearly not as weighted as a full strike, but it does send a message and harms the ego of China.
The boycott also links back to sport and how athletics have always been entwined with larger issues of fairness and human dignity.
After Shuai made her November accusation, alarm spread through international tennis circles first, led by the Women’s Tennis Association. The WTA has been stellar and unwavering in its concerns about her welfare. The association continues to demand a thorough, independent investigation and a believable, non-censored or otherwise orchestrated update from Shuai herself.
It also took the step that matters perhaps even more: he WTA suspended its tennis tournaments in China, including Hong Kong.
On December 19, Shuai gave an interview with Chinese-controlled media and claimed, “I’ve been very free all along.” She further claimed the uproar had all been a big misunderstanding, in her remarks to a Singapore-based, Chinese language newspaper.
Then, she took it even further, as the New York Times reported, saying “First, I want to stress a very important point — I never said or wrote that anyone sexually assaulted me.”
That is a lie. The proof is in the captured screen shots of her original post.
Her initial story followed a now familiar trajectory of similar accusations. She admitted that she’d had an affair with the married Gaoli. But said that their off and on romance had initially been coerced.
If true, she’s Monica Lewinsky, magnified. The power differential between abuser and survivor is massive here. The Communist Party leadership, along with its control of the population, would be difficult for most North Americans to fully comprehend. But it’s been noted, that if pressured, it would have been difficult for Shuai to deny a high-ranking member of the CCP. There are also deep cultural issues with infidelity and the image-making of communist leadership.
Aside from the obvious concerns for Shuai’s welfare, there’s also a point to for those who insist that athletes and the organizations that manage them should “stay in their lane,” or shut up and dribble, to put it more crassly.
Unfortunately, Shuai is not a large enough media figure to garner the attention of the masses. She was ranked 14th at one point in singles world rankings. And her top performances have been within doubles, which rarely draws the same level of attention.
Nevertheless, her personal story before this incident, shows her to be a bit of an envelope pusher. She’s been outspoken before.
Shuai deserves to be supported, at least until her questionable statements and odd sightings can be leveled.
She’s taken on one of the most powerful governments in the world, or at least one that wants to be a superpower, by military and economic measures. China needs to match its humanitarian record to its other high-achieving ambitions.
And if a 35-year-old tennis champion can help it get there, sign me up as a Shuai fan and ally.
