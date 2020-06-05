Symbols give meaning to our lives. The American flag, a military parade, the Statue of Liberty. These carry special meaning for us as a nation. As a religious person, I recognize the important symbolism of the cross, the Bible, and a church building.
During the last week of his life, Jesus experienced something that most churches still re-enact 2,000 years later as a meaningful symbol. During the local Passover celebration Jesus rode into Jerusalem on a donkey to the delight of the common folk, and the frustration of the religious leaders who tried to get him to stop.
But this event becomes even more dramatic when we remember that at the very time when Jesus was entering the city through the Eastern Gate, the Roman army was entering Jerusalem from the West. Jesus rode a donkey (the poor man’s horse) and the people shouted “Hosanna,” throwing palm branches and pieces of clothing on the path. The Roman army entered the city riding war horses, with marching troops carrying swords and banners representing power, control, and oppression. The Jewish population knew, from past experience, you get out of the way when Rome comes. What a contrast of symbolism.
This past week we observed a strikingly similar contrast of events. As on Palm Sunday 2,000 years ago, the crowd was demonstrating their hope for a new day, the new way of living that Jesus had been teaching. They were dreaming of a better life. In Washington this past week, in front of the White House, the crowd was demonstrating their anger over the old way of living, demanding equal justice for people of color. In this particular experience it was a peaceful demonstration, with people waving signs calling for justice — much like the crowd shouting “Hosanna” and waving palm branches for Jesus.
At that time 2,000 years ago, within a week, the Roman government and military had turned from protection to crucifixion. That act itself had symbolism. It was Rome’s way of telling the Jewish population “this is what we do to people who cause trouble.”
Tragically that same symbolism was re-enacted at the White House this week. The city police and military used tear gas and other control weaponry to threaten the crowd so that the local political authority could safely take a picture. Surrounded as he was with symbols of civilian power (cabinet members and other government officials), it was a striking contrast between the wealthy, powerful people who were in control, and the powerless, frustrated masses who simply wanted fair treatment and justice under the law.
As with Jesus, this action was a symbolic demonstration of God vs Empire. Having the leader of the “empire” standing with a cluster of empire people in front of a church (God’s home) holding a Bible (God’s word) for the purpose of using God to promote his own policies and election was blasphemy. In contrast with this blatant act of religious hypocrisy (using sacred symbols for political goals), the statement by the Episcopal Church Bishop was a truly beautiful, courageous, and spiritual declaration of faith, calling on the president to not just hold the Bible, but to open it, read it and discover what it says about loving all people — even those with whom we might not agree, and to see what Jesus said about caring for the poor and the stranger among us. It was a marvelous summary of the content of the book President Trump was using as nothing more than a photo prop.
It is a classic expression of religious hypocrisy to use police and military to forcefully move the common people out of the way just to get a picture that certainly does not reflect how he personally lives nor how he views other people. The pastor of the church represented the true spirit of faith as he admonished the president for standing outside using the church for political ends instead of coming inside to be changed by the Jesus message that is central to the life of the church.
Our country is in the midst of truly spiritual and physical stressful days. We would be helped much more by a message that invites us to become one people with whom the poor find food, mercy and forgiveness. More than ever before we need the church with its message of hope, understanding, compassion, and honest justice (see Luke 4:18-19).
Rather than a religious picture it would be more helpful to have a spiritual challenge inviting us to become together as followers of Jesus, joining with Godly followers in Jewish and Muslim faiths to care for refugees, the poor, the hungry, the unemployed, etc. Rather than judging and excluding, can we share in doing what many religious groups are already doing, to put political divisions aside and help re-create a world where love and truth abound, where mercy and forgiveness are a daily experience, and where together we rediscover what it means to be human beings sharing a common planet. We are going to live together into our own future, let’s help shape it together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.