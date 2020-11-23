SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Amanda B. Yoder, 78, of Shipshewana, died at 4:25 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital. She was born on Aug. 12, 1942, in LaGrange County, to Ben C. and Katie (Glick) Miller. On Nov. 7, 1963, in LaGrange County, she married Ervin M. Yoder, who survive…