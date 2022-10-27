The Twitter trolls went about their work early, as they tend to do.
They struck before gathering pertinent information and were assuming and self-congratulatory. Many commented before the mid-October limited release of “Till,” the latest cinematic treatment of the nation’s most infamous lynching involving the 1955 death of 14-year-old Emmett Till.
Keith Beauchamp, a co-writer on the film’s script, winced. He’s a New York-based documentarian, a personal friend and advocate of Emmett’s deceased mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.
But he collected himself before investing too much emotion responding to the uninformed takes of relatively few people. Beauchamp has lived with Emmett’s story, and with his own desire to bring a sense of justice for Till-Mobley, for most of his adult life.
The opening of Till, which will see widespread release by the end of October, is a personal triumph tinged with grief and trauma.
Beauchamp is burdened by the harsh reality that most of the people at the center of this Mississippi killing, who knew Till or his mother well, have died. It’s a fact that continues to complicate the attainment of justice for Emmett.
No one was ever convicted, although two half-brothers admitted to kidnapping Emmett and later bragged about the killing for the price of a magazine article about it. White men, they had already been quickly acquitted by an all-white jury in rural Mississippi.
Emmett had gone there to visit relatives, traveling from his home in Chicago. He returned a disfigured corpse. In the weeks before America could have its first look at the film, many worried that it would be another Hollywood treatment that traded Black dignity for gratuitous horror, scenes of violence for shock effect.
After all, Emmett’s death is seared into civil rights history because of the brutality involved.
It was his mother’s insistence that the coffin would be open for the throngs of mortified mourners in Chicago who came to view him.
And, even more fortuitous for history, she insisted a photographer take the image of Emmett’s mutilated corpse laid out in his coffin. The photo would be printed in Jet magazine, then a key influential connector to Black America.
The story wound up showing America the racism of the South, as well as the deep, twisted social codes amid which a gregarious young boy could lose his life for being what was then considered too “fresh” or too personal with a white woman.
Let’s be clear: Emmett was murdered because he was Black.
The only excuse his killers needed was that fact for their racial hatred to be ignited. They unleashed their fury on him after Emmett wolf whistled at the young white women working at a country store that he had entered to buy candy.
So it wasn’t completely out of line that some critics feared the film would profit off the pain of Black people. Thankfully, these early misguided musings have been debunked. Emmett’s suffering is captured, but not overtly depicted.
In fact, the film is drawing critics’ praise for its deft subtleties, as well as talk of the industry’s highest honors for actor Danielle Deadwyler, who plays Till-Mobley and for director, Chinonye Chukwu.
It has nuances in how Emmett’s mother is portrayed, not just as the catalyst that took her son’s murder to historical heights. She’s also portrayed for her bravery, but it is shown as stemming from her role as a loving, doting mom.
If your curiosity is peaked by the film, there are numerous resources to learn more.
Here’s one: “Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement.” The book, by Devery S. Anderson, heavily researched and indexed, is the most authoritative. It contains details that a cinematic rendering couldn’t feasibly capture.
Emmett has a way of drawing people in. He speaks to their conscience. He gains their rapt attention, even when the barbaric details of his death push them away.
Finding and reporting some thread of Emmett’s story is almost a rite of passage for many journalists. Some fail, repeating elements that began as conjecture and should have been cast aside. For years, reporters would say that Emmett “allegedly whistled,” perhaps to avoid the appearance of blaming a victim. But his cousins who were present that day, say that he did whistle.
Others are still finding new ways to tell slices of the story, adding perspectives and nuance to what’s known. That’s a testament to Emmett’s importance.
I got lucky. My decades-long association with Till came through one of the greatest legal civil rights scholars ever – Alvin Sykes who helped convince the FBI to reopen the case. He then got legislation passed to create a unit within the Department of Justice to investigate unsolved civil rights cases. Sykes died in March of 2021.
As I’ve written before, the anger over Emmett’s death has never receded for multiple reasons. The perpetrators were protected by racist legal and social codes and later with the passage of time and fading of memory. But mostly, we continue to be fascinated by this case because Emmett’s trauma feels so in sync with today.
Memories of Emmett surface each time a young Black man is found innocent of a crime he didn’t commit, or when a white perpetrator does something reckless and is allowed to surrender to police without incident. Those cases are juxtaposed against Black people who seem to be offered far less grace. The latter are often gunned down, as if their lives matter less.
For Beauchamp, such on-going truths factor heavily into his aspirations for Till, the film and Emmett’s legacy.
“I hope it inspires another movement for change,” he said.
A lofty aspiration — but one that Emmett just might be up to fulfilling.