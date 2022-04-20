Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.