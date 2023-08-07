I remember sitting in a Goshen courtroom watching a trial when I first got out of law school.
One reporter came in and watched the trial for no more than two hours and then prepared a report for the evening news, already speculating on the guilt or innocence of the accused and the propriety of the judge’s rulings. I was appalled.
First, I was appalled by the fact that a news reporter was expressing an opinion. And second, I was appalled because a legal proceeding is a process. You cannot determine guilt or innocence based on the testimony of one witness. You cannot determine guilt or innocence based on the proclaimed innocence of the accused. The outcome of a legal proceeding requires that the procedure run its course. That happens when a verdict is rendered.
For the record, this is a column. I am directed to write opinion. And my opinion is that while the country is polarized by the indictment of former President Donald Trump, no one should talk about charges until both parties to the conversation have read the full 45-page indictment.
Reading the Associated Press summary is not enough. Reading the New York Times annotated version is not enough. And it is also not enough to hear about the indictment as screened through the eyes of Sean Hannity.
We all need to vow not to talk about, or come to a conclusion about, the indictment without first reading the full indictment and knowing what it says. Like my mother used to say at the dinner table, “you don’t know if you like it until you try it.”
I will not talk about the four specific criminal charges filed against Donald Trump because I don’t know if you have read the indictment, but I will say what we all know. What we all know is that Donald Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury.
In the federal criminal justice system, no one can be charged with a felony without first being indicted by a federal grand jury. This is a right enshrined in the United States constitution.
A grand jury is a group of laypeople who are asked to determine if there is enough evidence to bring criminal charges against a person at trial. It is one-sided. It is not a trial; the prosecutor presents the accusations and supporting evidence. The grand jury decides if the prosecutor has enough evidence and can proceed with the charges. In the case of Donald Trump, the grand jury said there was enough evidence.
My opinion is also that we all have to remember that no one is guilty just because they are charged in a formal indictment. Prosecutor Jack Smith said exactly that when he announced the indictment against Donald Trump. We all have a right to a trial, we are all presumed innocent until, based on evidence from both sides, a jury or a judge determines otherwise.
We must also remember that sometimes even when a jury finds a person guilty of a crime by the standard of beyond a reasonable doubt, that person is still innocent. That was the case with the so-called Central Park Five; the five teenagers in that case were exonerated based on DNA evidence after serving between five and 12 years of their young lives in prison. That was the case for 43-year-old Andrew Royer, an intellectually disabled Elkhart man. He was exonerated after serving 16 years in prison.
The criminal justice system is not perfect, but it is better than our uniformed politically charged guesses.