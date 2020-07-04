LAGRANGE [mdash] Anna H. Shrock, 92, LaGrange, died at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her residence. She was born on Oct. 13, 1927, in LaGrange, to Harvey J. and Mary (Troyer) Eash. On Oct. 9, 1947 in LaGrange, she married Ralph E. Shrock. He died March 30, 2013. Surviving are six so…