Today, thousands of educators, parents and community members are raising their voices for Indiana’s kids. The Indiana State Teachers Association will lead the Red For Ed Action Day to bring together a broad coalition to champion Indiana’s public schools and to lift up the state’s teachers.
The action day is an important step on our journey to protect and defend public education in Indiana. For too long legislators have dismantled public education through underfunding and failed reforms. Our state must make meaningful change for our students.
With Indiana ranking 51st, including Washington D.C., for salary growth and having the lowest pay in the region, it’s no wonder we’re losing 35 percent of our teachers in the first five years, with 88 percent citing pay as the reason for leaving the profession.
Indiana’s public education system is unsustainable, and it’s hurting our children — teachers are leaving the state, attracting new educators grows more challenging and educators aren’t respected professionally.
Funding levels remain the most critical issue for public schools. In 2019-20 alone, 60 school districts will see a funding cut from the previous year and another 96 districts will receive less than the General Assembly’s intended 2.5 percent average increase. We call on legislators to invest a portion of the state’s revenue surplus in teacher salaries.
Red For Ed isn’t just about funding. We also must address the over testing of our students. Our kids are spending way too much time taking standardized tests. These tests are also being misused by lawmakers to punish and label teachers and communities. That is why ISTA is calling on the legislature to pause any use of this year’s ILEARN scores and not use them for anything other than a baseline score.
Strengthening Indiana’s public schools and respecting educators shouldn’t be a partisan issue. ISTA is ready and willing to work with anyone who will take bold action and stand with kids and public schools. To make change, educators and parents must stand up and advocate for public schools in their communities and with their elected officials.
ISTA is focused, driven and determined to make true and lasting change for our students. Start by supporting your local public school. Have conversations with community leaders and legislators about the importance of strong public schools. Make educators feel valued. Learn more by visiting our website at InvestInEducationIN.org. We hope you will join us.
