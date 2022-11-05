Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds to 30 knots becoming southwest gales to 35 knots this afternoon. A few gale force gusts to 35 knots are possible early this morning, then gusts up to 50 knot storms are expected for the rest of the day. Waves 1 to 4 feet building to 5 to 10 feet by the afternoon. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A small craft advisory will be needed this evening as winds and waves diminish. Southwest winds to 30 knots this evening will diminish to 15 to 25 knots. A few gale force gusts to 40 knots possible in the early evening, then decreasing to 30 knots. Waves 6 to 11 feet this evening subsiding to 1 to 3 feet overnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&