Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Lake effect snow and patchy blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Visibilities reduced to less than a quarter of a mile in heavier snow showers. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Wind chills dropping into the single digits tonight. * WHERE...Elkhart, Lagrange, and St. Joseph IN Counties. * WHEN...Late this afternoon into tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow and heavy snow will significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow totals will be greatest along the Indiana-Michigan state line. Lower snow amounts will be along and south of US Highway 20. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&