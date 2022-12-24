Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Quite windy early. Areas of blowing snow. Low 7F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Quite windy early. Areas of blowing snow. Low 7F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.