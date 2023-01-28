Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain and freezing rain this evening will transition to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.