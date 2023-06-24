The greatest gift any of us can give another is the gift of life. Nowhere is that embodied more than in organ donation and transplantation. That’s why I was proud to author two bills in Indiana that collectively could save 10,000 lives by creating more channels for organ donation.
In 2021, I authored a bill that requires all hunters, anglers, and trappers applying for their licenses to be asked if they would become organ donors. And in 2022, I followed up with a bill that requires any Hoosier who needs a professional license to be asked the donation question. This includes surveyors, like me, as well as plumbers, nurses, veterinarians, doctors, dentists, lawyers, and more. One in five working Hoosiers has a professional license and they will now be asked this question. Since the passage of those two bills, over 1,200 Hoosiers have agreed to be donors via the new channels.
Organ donation and transplantation in the United States is a public-private partnership, with Congress having created the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network. Today it is overseen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and managed by UNOS — the United Network for Organ Sharing — a mission-driven nonprofit focused on coordinating with transplant hospitals, physicians, and local organ procurement organizations to match donor organs with patients in desperate need. This organization and its life-saving system have been remarkably successful. In fact, last year, the U.S. hit a major milestone: 1 million organ donations and transplantations have been made since the first in 1954.
But this progress and patient-focused system of organ matching are under attack. Special and self-interested big-money groups are working to radically change how organ donation works here in Indiana and across the country. It is sickening to think that people could profit off of organ donation, instead of how it was intended to be set up: a nonprofit administering a wholly patient-focused approach to matching the best available organs to those in the most need. UNOS and the partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services have stood the test of time, and privatizing the nation’s donation system could very well mean putting profit over patients.
The current system for organ donation in the United States is transparent, safe, and effective. But there is no question improvements can and should be made. Nearly 104,000 people are currently in need of a lifesaving organ donation. There are things that can and are being done to make sure every patient is able to be matched to a compatible organ. For example, expanded logistical and transportation options so donor organs can reach recipients in the fastest time possible, greater utilization of data to ensure fewer organs become unusable, and new allocation policies to make sure organs get triaged to those in the most need, period.
Many policymakers in Washington are well-intentioned and just want the best outcomes for Hoosiers and so many other Americans needing transplants, but they would be wise to see through the special interest lobbying on upending the organ donation system for what it is — a thinly veiled attempt at lining the pockets of private companies at the expense of desperate people clinging to hope. Organ donation is about the gift of life, but if special interests have their way, we may lose the potential to save lives in Indiana and around the country, which is a result that I simply can’t accept.
State Sen. Blake Doriot, District 12