Letter on solar energy riddled with error
I was more than puzzled to see the extraordinary (743 words in length, at odds with the stated 300-word limit) letter to the editor in today’s paper critiquing solar energy. Democracy benefits when people are given a chance to express their opinions, whatever those opinions might be. But the Goshen News does our community a disservice when it gives an extra-large platform to this pile of misinformation and distortion.
Here’s a partial response to the letter by Mr. Riddle:
• Humans really are causing all, or nearly all, of the climate change we will see and are already seeing — not a “miniscule percentage.”
• Volcanic emissions are not causing climate change.
• Whether solar panels are an eyesore or a beautiful and encouraging sign of positive change is a question of taste. Opinions differ.
• Powering America with solar energy would not require 12% of the land area of the country. In fact, to supply the current annual electric consumption of the USA with solar energy would require roughly 1% of the land mass — that’s a very large area, but it’s not 12%. And it’s about the same as the amount currently being used to grow corn for ethanol. Because it’s possible to make solar energy in many places where it’s not possible to grow corn, a 100% solar grid would not take nearly as many acres out of food production as does ethanol. It’s also worth noting that wind power uses less land to make energy than does solar, and if combined with solar, would lower the amount of land devoted to renewable energy production.
• Solar power, when deployed in large arrays, (also known as “solar farms”) really is cheap. Getting costs down is why NIPSCO is shutting its coal power plants and switching to renewables in the next few years. While it’s true that rooftop solar energy is more expensive than solar farms, it does represent a real, though small, contribution to a cleaner grid NOW. Yes, there are subsidies for solar energy, but they will phase out as costs continue to drop, unlike the subsidies which have supported the fossil fuel industry since its inception more than a century ago.
• Yes, solar and wind power are intermittent, unlike a coal or gas plant, and so they need to be backed up to ensure a reliable grid. The main back-up in the future will be supplied by batteries. The cost reductions in batteries over the last 15 years have been staggering, very reminiscent of the cost trends seen in photovoltaic solar technology in the decades prior. We can reasonably expect continued dramatic improvements. It’s the power of science, technology, capitalism, human ingenuity, and government incentives working together.
• We live in a world with industrial products, and solar panels are one of those products. Their decommissioning, disposal, and recycling will need to be handled responsibly, but they present no real obstacles.
• I agree with Mr. Riddle that nuclear power is worth continuing to work on, even though it faces the on-going challenges of very high cost, extremely toxic waste disposal, operational safety (and public opposition), and potential contribution to terrorism (from stolen materials).
• It’s true that China is the world carbon emission leader, and India is galloping to catch up. It’s for this reason that the US needs to show leadership, to work to develop better technology, and then to negotiate tough trade deals to motivate cleaner economies around the world. We can’t do that while sitting on the couch and complaining about them.
Now is not the time to make stuff up or stick our heads in the sand. It’s also not the time to despair. We can limit future climate change. We need to get serious and get busy.
James Loewen, Goshen
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Goshen News publishes Letters to the Editor, which have a 300-word length. A person can submit a Letter to the Editor once every 30 days. We have some exceptions for candidates and deadlines for letter submissions before an election. The News also publishes Reader’s Point of View, which from here on in, has a 600-word limit. A person can only submit one once every 180 days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.