What if Goshen leverages tax-payer dollars to produce the next generation of housing (low-carbon, climate-friendly construction built for sustainability and resilience)?
If you follow local development projects, you know there’s been talk of a big housing project on the south side of town off of Waterford Mills Parkway. City Council recently rezoned roughly 210 acres of land to allow for a mixture of single-family homes and multi-family units on the site. The developer also hopes to include some small-scale retail/grocery to reduce the need for residents to hop in the car for every little thing.
Indiana recently added residential construction to the list of “TIF” eligible projects. So, if the south side project moves forward, it will likely be financed, in part, with tax-payer dollars. Tax Increment Financing (TIF) is the famous (or infamous?) system whereby projected tax dollars on a new project are captured for a specified period of time and used exclusively to build infrastructure to support the new project (rather than going to the city’s general fund to pay for a range of local government services).
Some people hate TIF. Some people love TIF. But TIF is simply a tool. The question for communities to ask is how to use the tool for optimum benefit.
With our housing shortage, it’s tempting to enter into agreements with anyone who wants to build 4 walls and a roof. But we’ve got to strive for something more, because housing is not our only crisis. “Our planet is basically dying; and if that happens, nothing else even matters,” is how a Goshen High School student described the state of affairs in a recent conversation.
Every step along the way there are choices to make that can address — or ignore — climate change. Site selection, building orientation, landscaping, construction materials, energy efficiency and/or energy use monitoring, indoor environmental quality, etc. …, there are new ways to build that minimize the environmental impact of traditional construction. (Buildings account for 38% of annual carbon emissions worldwide — 28% from operational emissions via heating, cooling, and power and 10% from materials and construction, according to the 2020 Global Status Report for Buildings and Construction from the UN Environment Programme.)
We have all the ingredients necessary to create something special on the south side of town: a forward-thinking developer, a city that has a track record of environmental awareness, a community that engages on important issues, and a public financing mechanism that can help support a shared vision. Let’s work hand-in-hand with developers to make sure TIF investments result in climate-friendly construction that will stand the test of time.
Be sure to stay alert for opportunities to offer public input in the coming weeks and months. If you have questions or suggestions, please reach out to Goshen’s elected officials. We’re here to serve.
Julia King, Goshen City Council, At-large