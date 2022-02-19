Usury is an old-world term for making illegal or immoral loans that enrich the lender by taking advantage of the misfortune of the poor. It is considered a sin and prohibited practice in the Old Testament Bible, but usury is the only word to describe SB352 that passed the Senate Feb. 2. As a leader in a Christian faith-based affordable housing construction and advocacy organization that serves those targeted in this legislation, I am gravely concerned that this will harm many people. Existing moderate- or low-income homeowners could risk losing their homes over high-cost debt options made legal in this bill while others seeking a path to homeownership, stability, and independence may be denied that opportunity because of the financial impact of utilizing this type of dangerous credit.
5B352 allows an expansion of high-cost loans that prey on vulnerable, moderate, or low-income borrowers at a time when many Hoosiers are struggling to find economic stability after the devastating effects of the pandemic.
As a result, many lost jobs, stayed home to watch kids, drained savings, and got behind on their rent or mortgage. Now subprime and payday lenders want to come to the rescue, but not without padding their bottom line.
The loans these subprime lenders offer carry exorbitantly high interest rates. Under this bill, if a homeowner needs to replace a water heater for $1,600, they could get a loan, same day, regardless of credit history and with little documentation. Fast cash and easy to get- great right? However, buried in the fine print it lists that it must be paid off in 6 months with a monthly payment is $512.59 for a total cost of $3,075.52.
In the end, the borrower is paying an additional $1,475.52 in interest and financing fees. For most, if they didn’t have $1,600 for the original need, they certainly won’t have nearly double that in 6 months. This industry is happy to “help” them again, but this time by rolling over that amount, charging more interest and fees and creating a debt trap that can become inescapable.
Habitat for Humanity mortgage payments, including property taxes and homeowners’ insurance, here in Elkhart County average around $500 a month with a 0% interest rate. In the previous example, the additional monthly payment to replace a water heater will be more than their mortgage payment. Our homeowners, in this scenario, could not pay that debt and their mortgage. This kind of cyclical debt threatens housing security for lower-income homeowners and renters, particularly as they are coping with new inflationary pressures for many daily living expenses.
Proponents of this bill believe that these families need this expanded access to credit. But if that access causes increased harm and can lead to them losing their homes, how can anyone believe that it is the best way to help?
If legislators want to increase home ownership, provide more safe and decent affordable housing, and truly help those likely to be targeted by this new predatory lending, I suggest considering options of subsidized below market rate loans for emergency housing repairs or maintenance, more vocational training for higher paying jobs, expanded access to subsidized child care to allow steady employment, more efficient access to government benefits, or other supportive services that could lift people out of poverty. Our elected officials should look to encourage struggling Hoosiers the opportunity to earn more income, rather than encouraging them to earn more debt. Worst of all, 5B352 protects predatory lenders from prosecution under the Indiana criminal loansharking statute. If they need protection from criminal prosecution, what does that tell you? This bill, simply put, is allowing usury by permitting these lenders to be exempted from our existing loansharking laws.
Habitat for Humanity exists to provide strength, stability, and independence through affordable homeownership. Our vision is that everyone in our community has a decent place to live. For more than 35 years we have worked to bring people together to build hope though home ownership. 5B352 threatens housing security, will exacerbate the affordable housing crisis, and will replace hope with despair for those entrapped by “easy” debt. The way to help struggling moderate- or low-income people in Elkhart County, many who are elderly, veterans, single-parents, or minority families financially is not to give them a loan with an exorbitant amount of interest. Please call your Indiana House Representative and ask them to vote NO on 5B 352.
Greg Conrad, President & Executive Director
Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County Inc.
