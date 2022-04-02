The Board of Public Works and Safety, an unelected agency of the City of Goshen, is spending $30,223 to study the housing shortage in the City of Goshen. The board is hiring the same firm that is the consulting, advisory and design firm on the proposed City of Goshen ice skating rink/pavilion.
The housing shortage problem is an international, national, regional and local problem. To study such a problem for $30,223 means we’ll get the low person in the pecking order of the consulting firm. Two better alternatives would be for the Common Council of Goshen to hold five or more public hearings for there are experts and interested parties living right here in Goshen — citizens, homebuilders, developers, Realtors, financiers including banks, mortgage companies, credit unions, etc. In fact, one of Goshen’s Realtors is a graduate of Andrews University in architecture and city planning. He participated in the study of historical Santa Fe, New Mexico, and is well acquainted with design, building and planning of housing.
The second alternative is to use Goshen College and its professors with students to design and institute a housing study.
To the Board of Public Works and Safety, an unelected and unaccountable agency of the city of Goshen, let me say, “Don’t blame you, don’t blame me, blame that man behind the tree.” We elected a Common Council not a Board of Public Works and Safety. Common Council do your work.
As to the consulting firm hired for $30,223, shake hands with the City of Goshen and take more money and we, the taxpayers, get the bill with nothing done again.
By the way and as a sidelight, the U.S. Department of Justice has formed a task force to handle fraud in the receipt and spending of American Rescue Plan money. Goshen took $6.2 million of ARP funds while at the same time increasing its budget from $40 million — plus or minus — to $70 million for this year. It doesn’t seem that Goshen lost funds during 2020-21. Maybe the mayor might want to consider returning those funds to the federal government.
Ronald W. “Ron” Guth, Goshen
