Boost your immunity
We are in a time where public health is in the spotlight. There are so many things that our community is doing to help keep safe. Taking precautions, testing, and vaccination are happening throughout the community. These are all essential tools in our struggle against disease and infection, but there are many additional things we can do to help build our immunity. It is time to have a frank discussion about everything else we can do to enhance our immune system and protect to our community and ourselves.
Before we discuss the ways in which one can help bolster their immunity to sickness, we should state that there is little scientific evidence that can definitively state whether these strategies directly improve immunity. Your immune system is just that, a system. It is influenced by many factors and each person’s immunity is unique. That being said, there are many ways to improve your health and therefore, many ways to improve your immune system.
Reduce your stress in any way you can! Stress has been shown to affect your health in extreme ways. It can affect the nutrients your body absorbs, increased blood pressure and cause chronic fatigue.
Develop a daily exercise regimen. This improves cardiovascular health, lowers blood pressure, helps control body weight, and protects against a variety of diseases.
Consider taking a vitamin or mineral supplement. Various studies have shown that many Americans have major deficiencies in Vitamins B12, D and magnesium. There are many reasons that this is the case. American lifestyle is trending toward spending much more time indoors, commercial farming is stripping the minerals from soil and various ailments which reduce the bodies resources. …
All of these are ways in which you can help contribute to the health of community. Remember that this is a process and that all of these steps to wellness require consistency. This is not a substitute for modern science’s solutions. If you can receive vaccination or medication that is effective and safe then please do so. None of the suggestions made here are foolproof ways to prevent illness, but hopefully they can place your body in the best position to fight off anything that comes your way. This is about cultivating a lifestyle that improves your health.
Thank you,
Wesley Kuric, Community Health Worker
Elkhart County Health Department
