Robert Riddle’s Reader’s Point of View on Feb. 22, titled “Solar power comes with many disadvantages,” actually came with many distortions, half-truths, and several massive factual errors. Kuddos to James Loewen for his excellent response to Riddle’s letter on March 2. I would like to add a few of my own thoughts.
At the end of Riddle’s letter, he claims that “at any given time, the Earth’s many active volcanoes spew out more pollutants than all of man’s activity since the Industrial Revolution.” This factually untrue distortion has been going around the internet for years. Measurements by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) have shown that “the world’s volcanoes, both on land and undersea, generate on average about 200 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually.” This is 145 times less than the 29 billion tons of CO2 generated by humans annually, mostly through vehicles & industrial burning of fossil fuels. Of that 29 billion tons of human-produced CO2, the earth’s oceans and vegetation are able to absorb only about half. This means we’re adding about 15 billion tons of CO2 annually to the atmosphere. CO2 blocks the transmission of earth’s heat back into space, and is the primary driver of global warming. This is not a theory, but rather a measurement which has been confirmed by many scientists, using readily available scientific equipment.
Solar power is immensely popular in the U.S.: 80-90% of Americans support green energy. Solar energy costs have dropped to the point that it is now cheaper to produce than any other energy source except wind. Riddle mentions “the massive subsidies paid by taxpayers for solar.” In truth, subsidies are nothing new: energy extraction and production have been massively subsidized by taxpayers since the early 1930s, with both direct and indirect incentives to the coal and oil industries. It is in the interest of all Americans to have promising new energy sources developed and encouraged by our taxes. In the case of solar energy, much of these subsidies go to individual homeowners who place the technology on their rooftops and in their back yards. This makes us less dependent on foreign energy imports.
Americans and American businesses are not embracing alternative energy because, as Riddle claims, “it is indoctrinated into our children from elementary school on.” Industries, including utility companies, look at the bottom line. They realize that a diverse mix of energy sources is more profitable, reliable and secure. Walmart and Target lead the nation in companies producing their own solar power. NIPSCO has embraced green energy, including numerous planned and completed solar and wind projects.
Alternative energy is not a liberal or conservative issue: It is championed by tree-huggers and survivalists alike. Texas leads the nation in wind energy, producing 20% of its electrical demand from wind turbines. The next three largest wind energy producers in the nation are Iowa, Oklahoma, and Kansas, not exactly liberal bastions. North Carolina is second only to California in annual solar energy production. Arizona, Texas, Florida, Utah, and Georgia are all in the top 10, and Indiana is 12th in the nation. Enough solar electricity is produced in the U.S. today to power over 20 million of our 140 million homes.
Riddle notes that “God blessed our nation with abundant sources of natural gas.” God also blessed the whole world with a massive thermonuclear reactor, 92 million miles from earth, which according to the U.S. Department of Energy showers the earth every hour with 430 quintillion Joules of non-polluting energy, more than all of humanity uses in one year. We should gratefully harvest it.
Matthew Lind, Goshen
