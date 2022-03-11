Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low near 15F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low near 15F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%.