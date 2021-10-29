Our Concord community expects excellence.
Continuing the excellence is what our community is voting for Nov. 2 as we seek a renewal of our existing referendum at a lower rate.
From 2014-2019 (pre-pandemic), Concord made significant gains in student academic achievement — 19th best growth in the state. And while the credit goes to the amazing staff who educate our community’s children each day, the referendum has played into this as well. Using referendum dollars, the district has been able to keep a higher percentage of dollars in our classrooms than most school districts in the state, allowing us to provide the people and resources our students need to be successful.
We have been able to expand programming for students, provide classroom technology and student devices, and make necessary repairs to our buildings — all because of the support of our wonderful community.
The referendum will allow us to continue our support of the performing arts and extracurricular programs that our community has come to expect. These opportunities are just part of the reason our students have great experiences and #ConcordPride rings true!
On Tuesday, Nov. 2, we are asking our community to continue to support the excellence that Concord offers every student, but at a rate that is more than 20% less than the existing referendum. At the polls, voters will be asked to support a maximum rate of 32 cents (instead of 40.5 cents) per $100 of assessed value. A vote yes means the lowest school tax rate in 10 years and continued support of our schools for sustaining the excellence described above. In addition, this support will directly benefit our students’ futures as we expand programming to prepare students for careers in the trades, robotics, computer science, and biomedical fields.
Concord continues to lose millions of dollars each year to property tax caps, and is also negatively impacted by changes to the state’s funding formula. Having a referendum in place has helped us weather these challenges and others, and truly has been a transformational event in our school district’s history.
As we’ve walked neighborhoods in our school district over the past two months, the support from our community has been astounding. We are grateful for their support of our referendum renewal, but even more appreciative of the support of our school district as a whole.
On behalf of the school board, staff, students, and families of Concord Community Schools, I thank you for your support at the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
