Mr. Bishop: My letter is in response to your letter on May 14 in the letters to editor section of The Goshen News. Where do I start?
Well, since you’re interested in quoting other people’s words, I’ll do the same. “Just because you don’t believe in something doesn’t mean it isn’t true.” — Albert Einstein.
I’d take issue with your statement that science is always truth. It might be, but has everything science has been telling us lately turned out to be correct? No. Whose fault is that? Everyone’s.
The doctors and scientists are learning more about the virus every day and there have been and will continue to be mistakes made. The headline of your letter reads “Science is dead to Trump administration.” Pardon me, but when the briefings were aired daily on television for two months, who were the people standing on the podium for all to see? All doctors, with the exception of the POTUS and the VPOTUS.
How can it be said the suffering and deaths are being ignored and politicized? The government has made the mortality statistics available on a county by county basis for everyone to examine and all involved seem to be honestly saddened. Who developed the mitigation plan to help slow the spread of the virus through social distancing and wearing masks? It wasn’t POTUS. Who do you suppose developed a three-part plan to try to open the country safely using mitigation methods?
Trump is entitled to some praise because he is the POTUS and has the responsibility to try to gather experts to help him implement a temporary solution on how to handle the virus. Has Trump utilized this occasion to promote himself? Yes, but tell me, does New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, do the same thing on a daily basis on national television? It’s all right when a Democrat does it, but awful when a sitting president (who controls the bully pulpit) does it. Sounds like a double standard to me.
In your third paragraph, you’re discussing the statement by Trump that “America will be great again.” Are you trying to make his words sound like a bad thing to aspire for something good? Is it wrong for POTUS to try to put a positive spin on the face of a bad situation? In fairness, China was the one to introduce the virus to the world. Trump had nothing to do with it. The real question is how well Trump has handled dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. But you are not addressing that issue in your letter.
One of your statement’s claims it is the federal government’s responsibility to save the economy. Is that in the Constitution? It is not, unless I’m reading or interpreting the Constitution incorrectly. How does the writer recommend saving the USA be done? By printing and spending multiple trillions of dollars, when it is borrowed and will someday presumably have to be repaid. How long can we continue to print money indefinitely without bankrupting the country? Is the Democratic solution a good one? I don’t think so. Are we a communist country where everything is controlled by the government, as well as its people? Not yet, but some people like Bernie Sanders and others would like to see it happen in the United States of America.
The solution is: We will all have to share the burden, as difficult as it has become, while waiting for a treatment or cure for COVID-19. As for the insurance question, it is very complicated and needs to be addressed by both political parties, working together for the better good. That is what Congress is supposed to do. Are they doing it?
I have a far different view about Trump’s legacy, which won’t be decided for years until he’s out of office. In order to accept your conclusions about Trump, you’d have to believe he totally wants to oversee the destruction of the USA. I do not believe that is his intention or will be his legacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.