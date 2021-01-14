This is a time to be careful with one's words.
So, I will say up front that I don't claim to speak here for any of my council colleagues, Democrat or Republican.
These are weird times to be an elected official.
Of course, you could end that sentence with almost any descriptor and it would still be true: It's a weird time to be an American; It's a weird time to be a human.
In one moment, I'm rolling up my sleeves and making lists of all the fights that need to be fought. And in the next moment, I'm pushing the pause button. Because can any of us really win a "fight" right now?
Like so many others, I'm sad and angry. Mostly angry. There is so much wrong with what happened at the Capitol that I don't even know where to start.
Right before the attack, I sat in my home and watched — with my jaw nearly down to the floor — the president of the United States stoke a fire under a posse of right-wing militants. He all but held their hands and blew them kisses as they ransacked and desecrated. Trump is culpable.
But still. We can't possibly put all the blame for our current dysfunction on his shoulders. Because tens of millions of Americans saw something (still see something) in Trump that they admire, that they adore.
We now know that the chair of the Elkhart County Republican Party was at the president's rally of misinformation. And while he says he did not participate in violence (which I believe), he did participate in propping up a false narrative of a stolen Trump presidency, a narrative that has been rejected by Republican-appointed judges, secretaries of state, the Justice Department and the majority of Republican lawmakers.
Let me add here that I have no doubt that some people did things that were illegal within the course of the last presidential election. And the one before that. And the one before that, and so on. And I believe some of those people were Democrats. As a Democrat, I can assure you that Democrats are not saints.
The question before us as a nation, and as political parties, and as communities and as individuals, is whether or not this presidential election was somehow wildly different from all the other elections where one candidate wins and the other loses. And the answer is that it wasn't. That's the answer.
Losing is the hardest part about democracy, about voting. I will let you in on a little secret and tell you that I hate it when my council colleagues don't vote the way I vote. And I ESPECIALLY hate it when my vote comes down on the losing side. When I give all my best arguments and someone votes in the other direction … UGH! It's infuriating. I hope you read this in the spirit that it's intended. It's funny. Because it's babyish. But it's also very adult. No one enjoys feeling unheard.
Usually after I sit with my frustration for a little while (sometimes longer than others), I get to the place where I am struck — once again — by the beauty and genius of this imperfect, messy, system we call democracy, a system designed to help us work through our many differences without employing threats or coming to physical blows.
The minute we trade in words of persuasion for crowbars and knives and guns — we're lost. Completely and utterly lost.
In Elkhart County, where Trump won big at the ballot box, where Trump flags fly and red MAGA hats are common attire; where a sitting County Council member helped to organize a local "Trump Train;" where our Congressional representative cast a vote objecting to the certified election results of other states even after the right-wing militants stormed the Capitol building (which tragically resulted in the death of an officer) — I find myself filled with curious anticipation. What does all this mean? Will we hear any public expressions of regret? Will the red hats disappear? Will the Trump flags be brought down? Or will they — will we all — just pretend none of it happened?
Well, it did happen. And what happened at the Capitol has ramifications for elected bodies all across the nation. Duly elected lawmakers — whether they sit in a City Council chamber or in Congress — have to be able to put forth ideas, debate those ideas and vote on legislation with assurance from their communities that they will be physically safe. Period.
Moving forward, I want to make a pledge to my Republican colleagues: As a Democrat, if someone who calls themself a Democrat ever threatens you with harm, I will stand on your side. I condemn political violence from the Left.
I'm certainly in no position to demand a similar statement from my Republican council colleagues — or from the many Elkhart County Republican elected officials — but I would warmly welcome such a gesture.
Peace, Goshen.
