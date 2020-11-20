We are dealing with a crisis and headed toward a potential catastrophe. This reality has become clear during the last few weeks as our hospitals have reached or exceeded capacity. We are opening up old units, finding equipment and redeploying staff. We are tapping into resources that we never thought we would have to.
There’s no denying it. So, I’m going to be blunt in my comments. We are giving our all, and then some, every day to fight COVID. But the numbers continue to head in the wrong direction. We need the collective efforts of our community to fight this virus.
I’ve heard a number of false justifications for not taking this seriously. Here are just a few: “This is just like the flu,” “I don’t know anyone who’s had it,” “We’ll have a vaccine soon, so it’s OK,” “They’re probably just exaggerating,” “They’re making a lot of money off this.” These are wrong and flat out dangerous.
Find one of our doctors, nurses or respiratory therapists. Ask them about these statements. Ask them what they are seeing. Ask them if they think we are exaggerating. You will get an education, I am sure of it. Do you think they want to be dealing with the sickness and death that we are seeing? Absolutely not. However, because they are committed to helping others, here they are. Doing everything they can, to the point of exhaustion, to be here in case you need them.
It doesn’t have to happen this way. That is the hard truth.
We have beat the drum, we have transparently offered up all the information we can. We have partnered with other health systems, we have met with government officials. We have emphasized the importance of masking, hand washing and social distancing. But still many in our community think they know better. They don’t want to be told what to do. I implore you to please be responsible for yourself and for others. That’s what adults do.
Warmer temperatures are behind us, and with the holidays just around the corner, we are concerned about people attending large indoor gatherings. We don’t expect people to live in a bubble, but we do want everyone to take every precaution to keep themselves and everyone around them safe and healthy.
We need to wake up to our reality. We are seeing deaths on a daily basis. Each death is someone’s mom or dad, brother, sister, child. It’s heart-wrenching and life-altering for these families. And it is taking a tremendous toll on our health care staff.
Every day we’re making difficult decisions around what health services we’re able to provide. Are you prepared to not be able to get a health care service you need? There is a chance, that if we don’t change this trajectory, that you won’t get it.
One of our toughest challenges is securing the staff we need. Many are fatigued by long hours and a long pandemic. Our people are our most important resource, and they are being pushed to the brink. Help us protect them, so they can be here when you need them.
What more can we do? What more can we all do?
We can start by putting aside our differences and working toward a common goal of defeating this virus.
I really do believe that the majority of people are trying to do the right thing. Unfortunately, too many of us have let our guard down. And the fact is, some aren’t caring enough to do the right thing. The good news is that the best solutions are simple. Wear a mask, wash your hands, avoid gatherings. I know we’ve heard these a million times, but they work. But only if we all do this together.
Our staff on the front lines of care are acting courageously, compassionately and resiliently. They care about you in the community. I am calling on our community to do the same for them.
A little bit of sacrifice and support from you will make a huge difference for many. Please, during this time of year, think about what you can do to make a difference. I will give you a hint — wear your mask, wash your hands and avoid gatherings.
We are going to get past this. However, in the meantime, we need your help.
