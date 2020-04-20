In Goshen and across the country, we are witnessing extraordinary acts of compassion and generosity during this difficult time. I want to say a heartfelt thank you to our medical staff, our colleagues, our community and business partners. The best of human nature is rising to meet the challenges that we face.
The dedication and bravery of Goshen Health colleagues’ and medical staff members are an ongoing inspiration. They continually demonstrate compassion for our patients and for each other. Our patients and our community have recognized and expressed appreciation for this exceptional care.
Since the crisis began, the community has reached out to us — helping us obtain personal protective equipment (PPE), sending notes of encouragement and providing meals. Everything you’ve done matters! You lift our spirits and strengthen our resolve. Thank you for walking beside us during such an unprecedented time.
Long before COVID-19, we have been working with many businesses in the region. For instance, we have an onsite employer clinic at Jayco in Middlebury where we provide care for their employees. Now, we are in a position where they are providing care for us and we couldn’t be more grateful. Jayco has donated a large number of gloves and an RV for patient visits at our urgent care center.
The sensitivity of employers to the needs of our colleagues, even while they have had to cease or reduce their operations, moves us beyond words. Wieland Designs, who participates in our Get Fit Get Healthy employee wellness program, has sewn and donated protective masks to our colleagues and clinics. They are not alone in their support. More than 290 individuals and companies have made significant donations of PPE and funds to support the clinical care needed across our communities during this pandemic.
While staying at home is a sacrifice for all of us, I am deeply grateful to those who have chosen social distancing to slow the spread of this deadly virus to protect the at-risk members of our community and our health system colleagues. The positive impact of your efforts is visible in the data that we are monitoring for our region. You are stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus in tangible and increasingly visible ways.
The magnitude of this worldwide pandemic has been unimaginable. Yet, even when this is behind us, we must prepare and change to meet the next health challenge. To that end, Goshen Health will continue to engage the communities we serve and businesses in this region to enhance our partnerships and intentionally work at new and innovative approaches to health care.
Having grown up in northern Indiana, I never imagined facing a global crisis of this scale. However, I have never been prouder to be born and raised in a region that has united around compassion and generosity. I know I speak for the colleagues at Goshen Health when I say that we are honored to be your community health care partner. Together, we will overcome this challenge; and together we will reshape what health care looks like in the years to come.
Randy Christophel, president and CEO, Goshen Health
