It is cloudy and cold here in central Ohio, just like Indiana. We are having nice days too and get to see our daughters and grandchildren a lot, but from six feet away and usually outside. We are writing because we hear news of Topeka and LaGrange County from our drugstore family and great old friends that keep us in touch. We have been saddened that some of the news is not good, and have gotten more death calls about losing friends than we could have ever imagined. The coronavirus doesn’t care if you are our friend. It doesn’t care if you are Mennonite, Amish, Catholic, Democrat or Republican. It will kill and sicken us all equally.
We understand the religious and cultural beliefs and backgrounds that sometimes affect folks’ thinking — we are Millers after all! We understand the feeling of community, the importance of gatherings, church and family. But we don’t want more death calls from Indiana. We know that wearing masks in public, staying a few extra feet apart, extra cleaning and sanitizing, washing hands, reducing gatherings and being careful will cut down these terrible losses. This is not over, and it is unlike anything we have seen in our more than 50 years of pharmacy community service. Please do not let your family, church and neighbors become victims. The virus is worldwide, killing people all the same way, all around the world. The terrible death toll is real. No government or group is fabricating the seriousness of this contagious, novel virus.
The great, loving people of Topeka and LaGrange County can make a difference and be of service to their community and each other by just wearing a mask in public and being more careful.
Please do that. It will cost you nothing and it might save a life. What could be better than that?
The community is lucky because Topeka Pharmacy is in a leadership position in getting the vaccine. The work Morag and I have done for 30 years, and the fabulous continuation of that by Trevor, Cassie, Hannah and all at Topeka Pharmacy, has allowed them to be first in the state of Indiana to make community vaccinations possible. Get it when you can. You can trust Trevor and the team to give you the straight facts. He will also be glad to speak with you in private.
Please wear a mask and be careful, we don’t want any more calls.
