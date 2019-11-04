Registered voters have the opportunity Tuesday to make a difference in the future of our local communities.
Indiana will hold its general election Tuesday for municipal elected officials, and there are plenty of choices to be made locally.
In Goshen, voters will select the next clerk-treasurer, City Council representatives in districts 2, 3 and 4, as well as two at-large representatives for City Council. The mayor, city court judge and the 1st to 5th districts’ council representatives will be unopposed. While the unopposed candidates may be perfect for their offices, we believe all elected offices should be contested. So, next time a municipal primary election comes around, we hope those on the fence about running for a public office will take the plunge. Our democracy will only be strengthened when the voters have choices.
OTHER OFFICES will also be contested Tuesday. In Millersburg there is a contested race for the 2nd Ward Town Council seat. Bristol’s clerk-treasurer’s office has a Republican and Democrat seeking a majority vote.
In Elkhart the mayor’s office is being sought by Republican Dave Miller and Democrat Rod Roberson. And three of the Elkhart City Council seats have candidates from each party on the ballot. The council’s three at-large seats are also being contested.
Each of the municipal candidates have different views on how they will conduct city business, mix with voters and advocate for their constituents. Voters should take heed that local officials can impact their lives, both for the short term and long term. City and town councils pass ordinances and resolutions about property, traffic, tax breaks for industries and a host of other items that each resident will have to deal with. Councils also control the size of police and fire departments and what equipment those departments have to do their jobs. Councils can approve zoning changes that may alter neighborhoods or business districts. And each council adopts budgets, which have line items that fund roads, sidewalk replacements, etc. These are just a few of the things council members get to vote on. So, we urge taxpayers, who we hope are also registered to vote, to pay attention to where council candidates stand on issues.
Unfortunately, turnout for municipal elections is usually lower than the abysmal numbers for other elections. In May’s primary election, of the 73,795 registered voters eligible to cast ballots, just 11,235 of them did so. That amounted to a 15.22% participation rate, according to county records.
In the 2015 municipal general election, turnout was a bit higher. There were 54,483 registered voters in 2015 and 11,902 voted. The turnout was 21.8%.
STILL, LESS THAN A quarter of the registered voters are routinely selecting our local office holders. When election turnout is so low, Americans are not embracing democracy. Instead, only the willing are continuing to nurture our representative republic that was founded after a terrible war to overcome the tyranny of a monarch.
And, if you think your vote doesn’t count, consider this. In the 1991 Goshen Republican mayoral primary, Marsha Meyer outpolled William Bloss 902 to 897. After a recount, Meyer had 900 votes and Bloss 898. If three more of Bloss’ friends, family members or supporters had bothered to vote that day, Bloss would have been the guy to face Democrat nominee Mike Puro in the general election.
So, one, two and three votes do matter. Tuesday, make sure your vote also matters.
