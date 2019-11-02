More than 47 million.
That’s how many U.S. adults experienced mental illness in 2018; one in five of us, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
NAMI also reported one in six U.S. youth between ages 6 and 17 experience a mental health disorder each year.
While mental health was once something not spoken about, numerous organizations are looking to lift the stigma. And that’s something needed given the increasing numbers of those dealing with mental issues.
“There are still attitudes within most societies that view symptoms of psychopathology as threatening and uncomfortable, and these attitudes frequently foster stigma and discrimination toward people with mental health problems,” Dr. Graham C.L. Davey said in a blog for Psychology Today.
A LOCAL MENTAL HEALTH FACILITY is hoping to do its part for Elkhart County and St. Joseph County residents with an app called myStrength. Oaklawn Psychiatric Center, which has campuses in Goshen, Elkhart, South Bend and Mishawaka, unveiled the app — also available as a web-based program — in late August through a grant with Goshen Health.
After seeing more than 350 users log on, all of whom are clients of Oaklawn, the company wanted to extend the service to all community members.
The app takes a whole-health approach, according to Oaklawn officials, and topics addressed include depression, anxiety, stress, managing chronic pain, grief and suicide. The app even includes other issues, including alcohol and drug recovery, nicotine recovery, pregnancy and early parenting, relationships, grief, suicide, caregiving, physical fitness and healthy eating.
Users can access educational content, guided meditations, journal exercises and other activities to improve mental and behavioral health. They are age-appropriate for mid-teens to adults.
Oaklawn officials say myStrength promotes mental wellness for the entire community, something especially important to the community as a whole, according to NAMI.
On its website at www.nami.org, it is reported mental illness and substance use disorders account for an estimated 12 million emergency department visits by a U.S. adult, and mood disorders are the most common cause of hospitalization for all people in the U.S. younger than age 45 after excluding hospitalization relating to pregnancy and birth. This makes myStrength a benefit to those of all ages.
Oaklawn Executive Director Kari Tarman said staff cannot see the information submitted by those who use myStrength, however for people who seek assistance from Oaklawn, the app can be used as a way to manage mental health issues outside of the center.
“Mental health resources are increasingly being accessed online,” said Bonita Schrock, Oaklawn’s chief clinical officer in a news release about myStrength. “It delivers evidence-based mental health tools in an online format.”
THERE’S ALSO A DAILY TRACKER where people can log how they’re feeling. This data can then be reported back to Oaklawn so clinicians have a better overall picture of their clients’ health, which helps them to assess risk-factors.
The myStrength program, as well as other local initiatives in our community, such as the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s annual Survivor Day held at Ox Bow Park, are what will help end the mental health stigma, making life better for our community and residents.
No matter the way, whether by telephone, app or web browser, anyone suffering from mental disorders or thoughts should reach out to someone.
For more information on the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Survivor Day event, being held from 3-4 p.m. Nov. 23 at Ox Bow County Park’s Haus Shelter, 23033 C.R. 45, Goshen, visit https://afsp.org/survivor_day/goshen-indiana/.
Download the myStrength app for your Apple or Android device, or visit mystrength.com or www.oaklawn.org.
If you or someone you know is in an emergency, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or call 911 immediately.
