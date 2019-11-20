The closure of Amish Acres at the end of the year will be a somber occasion, as this famous attraction has given visitors from around the world a glimpse of what it was like to be part of a “plain” family in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
While everyone around here calls the attraction Amish Acres, the official name is Amish Acres Historic Farm & Heritage Resort. The longer title reflects the purpose and scope of the venture created by LaVern and Dick Pletcher 50 years ago.
THE FARM WAS ONCE known as the Stahly-Nisley-Kuhns farmstead, according to information from Amish Acres. Widow Barbara Stahly and her sons immigrated to southwest Elkhart County from Germany in 1839. One historian says the family was possibly the first Amish settlers in Indiana. By 1873, one of Stahly’s sons, Christian, had purchased 80 acres of land to build a house and barn for his son Moses. The main house on the property was built in 1893. The farm was passed to other family members and then Pletcher and his father LaVern joined with fellow Nappanee businessmen Gordon McCormick, Ivo “Pete” Heckaman and Freeman Borkholder to form a corporation to bid on the property at auction in 1968. They won the bid, and shortly after Amish Acres opened in 1970 the Pletcher family became the sole owners.
We are grateful these men had the foresight to preserve this Amish farmstead. The historic importance of the farm is recognized by the U.S. National Park Service, which has placed the property on The National Register of Historic Places.
There have been changes and improvements to the property along the way, making the attraction a well-rounded cultural, arts, dining and entertainment destination.
Amish Acres has a large economic impact on tourism in Nappanee and Elkhart County. Visitors from around the world have stopped by to watch a play in the Round Barn Theatre, take a buggy ride or visit the annual arts festival.
While the Pletcher family will be stepping away from Amish Acres, we expect the farmstead will continue in some form. An auction is set for next spring and according to Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins, the news of the closing has sparked a lot of nationwide interest from potential buyers.
WHILE WE ARE SAD that Mr. Pletcher is letting go of his life’s work, he should be proud of the attraction he has created and the history he has preserved. He has also enriched the lives of countless visitors who leave Nappanee with more understanding about the Amish way of life.
And according to Pletcher himself, he has enjoyed the effort.
“I think 50 years is a good run. We’ve had fun,” Pletcher told The Goshen News Nov. 15.
Yes, it has been fun Mr. Pletcher. Thank you for entertaining and educating uncountable visitors to our county and for preserving some of our cherished local heritage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.