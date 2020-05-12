Between 2008 and 2019, from the Great Recession to the most recent year in which “The Best of Times” was proclaimed, the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) averaged 3.5% growth annually.
The West Region (AK, CA, HI, OR, WA), as defined by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, was the fastest growing regional economy in the nation at 4.1%.
The Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH, WI) managed to be seventh of the eight regions by averaging 3.10%, thereby beating out bottom dwelling New England Region by a robust 0.02%.
If you didn’t get lost in those postal abbreviations of state names, you noticed a spread among the regions of just 1% per year in GDP growth. Put that way the difference is small. But over the course of 11 years, that’s a 56% increase for the West Region and a 40% increase for the Great Lakes and New England.
How much do these percentage differences mean in actual dollars? If we start with the idea of each region growing at the same rate as the nation (3.5% annually), we’d say they were maintaining their shares of the nation’s economic output.
But that’s not the way of the world. Even if all places are growing, different rates of growth may be described as shifts in economic activity. For several generations, economists have used “shift-share analysis” to highlight these differences. You can even get calculations of that nature from various federal websites.
However, the concept is misleading if you picture economic activity, workers, income or whatever is physically shifting, is moving from one place to another. The “shift” from Great Lakes between 2008 and 2019 was $120 billion. The “shift” to the West was $293 billion. The West did not necessarily take anything from the Great Lakes, but some people and firms may have moved to the West to take advantage of the faster growth occurring there.
Indiana, the slowest growing state in the Great Lakes Region at 3% annually, had a negative shift of $20 billion. Our western neighbor, Illinois, being much larger, but only growing 0.04% faster annually than the Hoosier state, had a negative shift of $45 billion.
None of the Great Lake states had a positive shift relative to the nation, which is the same as saying each grew less rapidly than the nation as a whole.
This discussion no doubt has some Hoosiers moaning, “Indiana has the worst economy in the Great Lakes Region.” Others, with a smirk, are saying, “And that isn’t all bad.”
This division among us leaves our state growing slowly, unevenly, and poorly. If we wish to grow slowly, we’d best develop the means to avoid decay. We can take no solace knowing our co-regionalists of the Great Lakes are in the same leaky boat.
Mr. Marcus is an economist. Reach him at mortonjmarcus@yahoo.com. Follow his views and those of John Guy on “Who gets what?” wherever podcasts are available or at mortonjohn.libsyn.com
