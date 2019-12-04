GOSHEN [mdash] Bill Joris, 89, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at home. He was born May 21, 1930, in South Bend to Lee and Evelyn (Snyder) Joris. Survivors include cousins, Kathleen (Brent) Jagla, South Bend, and Eileen (Joseph) Snidecki, Carmel. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brot…