It’s both fitting and on Trumpian brand that the death of the First Mrs. Trump, Ivana, was announced on her ex’s social media network.
Truth Social is the fledgling platform that he created because his behavior on Twitter had grown too crass, his screeds too inaccurate, and his siren calls to violent loyal followers, too inciteful.
And yet, his rest-in-peace tribute to Ivana Trump was tasteful and touching. Undoubtedly, the former president meant it.
Deep inside that self-serving mind, he knows who made him famous, as well as set the stage for his rise.
The only portion that felt remotely like the Donald Trump of today was the exclamation point at the end of one sentence. A bit of emphasis, for effect.
The note bowed to the former model’s beauty, the immigrant businesswoman’s many endeavors, and her devotion to their children – Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.
If only he’d had the intelligence and morals to keep Ivana by his side. If only he hadn’t betrayed her, and then the nation.
Would the Trump of 2022, the ego-maniac, the cultivator of white supremacists, the disgrace to the White House, and threat to democracy, exist if he’d been true to their marriage?
His philandering — back then it was with Marla Maples whom he would briefly marry before Melania — is said to be the main reason why the couple’s 15-year marriage fell apart in the early ’90s.
But what if he hadn’t cheated?
It’s a George Bailey (“It’s a Wonderful Life”) question, a storyline that runs on possible scenarios if protagonists had made different life decisions.
This isn’t to suggest that his current wife, Melania, led the former president down the path of moral decay and political turmoil. He got there on his own, choosing to surround himself with some deplorable co-conspirators.
But it was Ivana who was by his side, often in front of him, who helped make the crucial real estate investments and established a TV-ready image that later became her husband’s launchpad into national politics.
Her unexpected death at 73 came as the headlines continue to come out about her husband’s role in one of the most egregious chapters in America’s democracy.
A congressional committee has meticulously reconstructed how he orchestrated the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and how he instructed an unhinged mob of followers to disrupt the transfer of power to then-President-elect Joe Biden.
Not that Ivana was a saint. By the time of their marriage, her husband had already been tied to heinous acts of discrimination in housing. The cozying up to shady lawyers and other tax-dodging tricks were in Donald’s bag of tricks as well. She must have known about all that. Did she try to steer him onto a better path?
It would be wrong to characterize Ivana, born in the former Czechoslovak Socialist Republic, as a Horatio Alger rags-to-riches immigrant tale. She was born to educated parents, went to college and excelled as a skier, competing internationally. Her migration, first to Canada, then to the U.S., was possible through her first, brief marriage. In interviews, she asserted that the marriage was nothing more than an arrangement for the visa she gained.
How ironic, given that other immigrants lacking in affluence and a clear pathway to a visa, have drawn shameless and hateful rants from her ex-husband.
But Ivana’s glitzy ’80s glamor, along with her insistence on manners, feels innocent and quaint compared to the treasonous acts her former husband is associated with now.
It’s not a stretch to think that her influence on him mentally was as grand in scale as the showy excess that became their brand, all marble and gold-leaf and haute couture. She carefully constructed her public comments after their divorce, deftly maneuvering away from being critical of him, or political.
Her era was one in which many powerful women shielded their harshest remarks and often necessary guidance for their spouses from public view.
Might she have been able to keep him from tumbling down the abyss, into which his narcissistic attention-seeking and at heart weak personality (despite all the bloviating and bluster), has led him?
The NYC social circles that he couldn’t buy his way into were said to be softened and pried open for him by Ivana’s more genteel nature. The Donald, even then, could be a bore. But Ivana carried herself with much more grace and humility.
Her ex-husband came to believe the foolishness that he won an election he clearly lost, while proclaiming that everyone loves him, when people with informed opinions most certainly do not.
To borrow a phrase from their era, Ivana Trump was literally her ex-husband’s “better half.”
She was the more laudable half to the Trumps’ real estate empire and the better parent to their children (she assumed sole custody of them after the divorce).
Ivana was — regrettably not long enough — the counter to her husband’s uncouth behavior, which has overtaken his life, and colored the nation’s highest political office during his presidency. All with devastating results.