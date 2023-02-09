Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Morning high of 55F with temps falling to near 40. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain and snow in the evening. Remaining cloudy late. Low 34F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.