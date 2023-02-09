Policing is in urgent need of reform, but it will not happen through the efforts the nation will soon witness.
Not with President Joe Biden addressing a grieving family with “thoughts and prayers” and inviting them to “come to the State of the Union after your kid gets killed.”
That is the facetious tone that House Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., took recently as he threw shade at Biden and the fact that the president extended an invitation to Tyre Nichols’ surviving mother and stepfather for his State of the Union address on Feb. 7.
Nichols was the 29-year-old man who was beaten to death by a special unit of Memphis police officers early last month. The officers tased, kicked and punched him repeatedly after a traffic stop. Nichols died days later in the hospital.
It’s not that the invite is without merit.
Nichols’ family deserves the spotlight, the chance for the nation to share their grief and the presidency to acknowledge the heinously racist strains deeply woven into American society, including law enforcement.
But Biden is trapped between a public bewildered in seeing yet more police body camera footage of officers going brutally rogue on a citizen and a GOP-controlled House that knows spinning phrases like “defund the police” can squash any attempt to pass significant legislation on the issue.
Instead we should look to the sergeants. They are the police officers who function much like middle managers, controlling the culture of any business. As unsatisfying as this sounds, this is one place where significant shifts could happen in law enforcement.
It’s not that a chief of police and his or her tone, aptitude, and dictates do not matter. But adults, like younger people, function to a large extent with peer pressure in mind. What is condoned, what is underscored and valued is managed at many levels in any system, whether it is a family, a middle-sized business, a global corporation, or a police department.
Members of the Black Political Caucus met with Biden ahead of the State of the Union and pleaded for him to reinvigorate the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, named after Floyd’s 2020 death. In that case video footage allowed the public to watch an officer slowly murder a citizen.
The act seeks to nip at qualified immunity, which makes it more difficult (but not impossible) to hold officers liable in civil court for their actions on duty, among other points.
Instead, expect another executive action on policing by Biden, which is what he settled for at the two-year anniversary of Floyd’s murder.
Expect also that whatever is signed will not radically change how police function. Little of what Biden could execute with a pen will bridge the gap between what is legal for officers to do under the Fourth Amendment and what increasing numbers of the public view as unacceptable behavior.
This is crucial to understand.
A civil case brought against a specific police officer or a department doesn’t necessarily change how that department functions. This is because lawsuits are brought routinely and they’re often settled out of court.
Nor will better data collection on how a department functions immediately alter how it functions. More data is what Biden has sought in the past. The problem is that police departments often resist fully participating in honest data collection, even when it is mandated by law.
There are more than 18,000 law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and not all of them have the staff or technology to drill down into every incident in ways that would result in comparable and accurate data.
What really controls police culture and training is far less tangible, far more difficult to categorize and study in ways that make for easy headlines or legislative changes.
In fact, it’s the decisions that officers make second-to-second in differing circumstances that need to be managed and trained for more effectively.
A 2018 report issued by the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights titled “Police Use of Force: An Examination of Modern Policing Practices” includes excellent discussions of this idea.
The report points out that it is often the minutes that lead up to when an officer feels threatened enough to draw his or her gun or to tase an individual that prove crucial. Police can inadvertently escalate situations in which it makes sense and is legal for them to take a life, or make a less desirable choice that never makes the news.
How sergeants or higher ranking colleagues routinely discuss those incidents with individual officers is critical learning on the job.
Sergeants, like middle managers, are the ones who either carry out or stymie key reforms in any organization.
Improved policing requires paying close attention to individual, distinct situations that can’t be fairly described in data points and covered under legislation.
Substantial change can occur using these means. But ultimately, what sticks with officers in terms of meaningful reform will be accomplished via internal discussions few of us will ever hear.