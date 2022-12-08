A disgraced former president, a mentally struggling rapper and an avowed white supremacist sit down for dinner. What came next was as predictable as the table talk that recent night (Nov. 22) at Mar-a-Lago.
GOP leadership continues to mince words. They’re stepping oh-so-gingerly to not offend the trio of bad omens, but especially the former president.
Days later, ample opportunity arose again.
The founder of a racist and anti-government militia called the Oath Keepers was convicted by a federal jury of seditious conspiracy for his actions before and during the Jan. 6 riot. The conviction underscored the ties between former President Donald Trump and the doings of extremists who wanted to upend the transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden. These insurrectionists covet the idea of a civil war to split the nation.
Trump — there’s the name that GOP leaders can’t seem to utter in a full condemnation.
The Mar-a-Lago diners were Trump, Ye (Kanye West) and Nick Fuentes.
Fuentes is the least known of the trio. That fact quickly became part of Trump’s back peddling about the evening. He claimed he was unaware of Fuentes’ virulent antisemitism and racism, saying Fuentes had been a party extra, a friend of Ye’s.
The reasoning skirted the fact that Ye, who was officially invited to Trump’s resort residence, lives under his own shadow of antisemitism. It’s odd that we have this Black man who spouts off things usually attributed to white people who at the very least need more diversity and history education in their lives.
Here are two examples of some of the antics Ye engages in: First, during the dinner with Trump, he wore a t-shirt stamped with “White Lives Matter.” Second, just recently, he proclaimed that he sees “good things about Hitler” (Ye made the latter comment during an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.)
Fuentes, 24, is an up-and-comer — excelling at hate. He was at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA in 2017. He was also at the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021 and has been subpoenaed by the congressional committee investigating that terrifying attack on the U.S. Capitol and its threat to democracy.
Fuentes opposes anyone he perceives as an affront to a white, Christian America, including immigrants, the LGBTQ community, people of color, and Jews. He rants against these groups on a podcast and his various social media accounts. He has also created the America First Political Action Conference, which he uses to further broadcast his hateful ideas.
He’s part of a younger generation of racists, emboldened in recent years to slither out of their underground circles, sidling up to disastrously gullible elected officials, people like Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar. And now, Trump.
He’s glad-handed with Gosar and many members of the far right. He’s been photographed smiling in a red MAGA cap, as if that makes him an acceptable conservative, instead of just a modern version of a Klansman.
It shouldn’t be a surprise that Fuentes wormed his way to a seat at that dinner table.
What’s galling is that more than a week later, too many leaders within the GOP are still carefully trying to distance themselves from Trump without igniting the fury of his base.
House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy condemned Fuentes, saying that such people have no role in Republican politics. But then McCarthy defended Trump, citing the former president’s apparent lack of knowledge about Fuentes and falsely claiming that Trump decried the young white nationalist.
Trump did not. He still hasn’t done so as of this writing.
McCarthy is being extra careful not to anger Trump’s base because he needs the support of far-right members of Congress to become the next Speaker of the House. He is already dancing to their tune, vowing to launch his own investigation of the committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.
“Why?” You might ask. Well, every indication is that he wants to soften the current findings, to cast doubt on what is being uncovered. He wants to provide cover for the GOP and Trump.
The enemy is not the Democrats. It’s not House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or Republican Rep. Liz Cheney in her leadership of the Jan 6. investigative committee or even increasingly more moderate conservatives like former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
The danger to the GOP is people like Fuentes. These are people who can gain a foothold on the GOP by aligning themselves, literally putting themselves in the same room, with characters like Trump.
Fuentes can likely sniff an easy target. He knows the GOP fears Trump’s base.
And no amount of time is going to make this go away. For one thing, it’s Fuentes today, but could be a militia leader of a yet-to-be-established group tomorrow. Or a nativist group. Or an anti-government sort who believes the federal government has no right to exist.
People with such ideologies tend to morph and splinter into new strains with ease. But they’ve all found a way to embrace Trump. Trump is the connector between themselves and the republic they want to dismantle.
The GOP must find the fortitude to sever that dangerous bond.