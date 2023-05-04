Science and society are moving too fast for an increasingly right-wing, clickbait-seeking GOP.
The world made more sense to them, was more ordered and acceptable when men and women were easier to categorize and therefore, to understand.
Boy meets girl. Dick, in slacks with a belt, and Jane, in a pleated dress, play nicely on the playground. Ward and June Cleaver — Ward in slacks, belt and briefcase and June, in pearls, pleated dress and cardigan — are married with two sons. They live in the suburbs.
These are comfortable images, as is any reference to perceived family wholesomeness of a bygone era. Never mind that these depictions never really existed in broad strokes across America, not beyond elementary bookshelves and old black and white sitcoms –not if we’re being honest.
Family life, despite ruminations to the contrary, has always been more complicated.
Nature, I’d argue God, also creates people who are gay, and those whose genitalia do not align with how they feel about themselves, along with people who simply don’t fit into a neat little box of what it means to be male or female in chosen dress, mannerisms, or by heterosexual orientation.
Sorry, I threw in a less banal term there — heterosexual orientation — or “straight” in colloquial language.
Anyone who isn’t straight has never been the majority, but that shouldn’t matter. It’s about respect for fellow human beings.
Yet in statehouses across the nation, conservative Republicans are increasingly desperate to revert to what was exclaimed in delivery rooms, which told them all they wanted to know: “It’s a girl!” or “It’s a boy!”
This was the old-school gender reveal standard, judged by what the doctor or nurse could visibly see of a newborn’s anatomy. In most cases, that early assessment would prove solid throughout that new human being’s life.
But not always. And science has long recognized this fact.
The American Medical Association and the American Psychiatric Association have lengthy policies about attending to patients with gender dysphoria, protocols backed by years of clinical studies.
Why is that not enough?
Yes, there are conversations to be had about how schools, sports organizations and agencies like domestic violence shelters, and prisons manage the rights and concerns of all. But for the most part, those groups were managing just fine without the meddling of politicians.
The hyper hysteria from some politicians far exceeds the gender identity complications. And the “answers” that these politicians are reaching for are becoming more unhinged from thoughtful consideration and definitely from science.
Some of the worst comes from the Midwest.
The Kansas Legislature overrode the veto of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to ban transgender women from being able to change driver licenses to match their gender identity, or to use bathrooms and other spaces marked for women.
In the ban, legislators also included locker rooms, rape crisis centers, and domestic violence shelters that had been designated single-gender and for women.
The bill could put millions of dollars in federal funding for Kansas agencies like domestic violence shelters at risk. And curiously, they call this a “women’s bill of rights.”
Most women that I know, born that way or who are trans, nonbinary, or people who practice the art of drag, are very adept at managing themselves in bathrooms. We do our business behind a locked stall door and spend the rest of the time chit chatting or scurrying back out of the restroom to get on with life.
Yes, this has also long been true in public schools. Or it’s been completely circumvented as an issue by administrators who opted to provide an all-gender, one person-at-a-time bathroom for their school.
In Missouri, an injunction has temporally stopped Attorney General Andrew Bailey from deciding that even adults can’t access gender conforming care such as testosterone therapy, not without going through a checklist of things like resolving a mental health diagnosis, undergoing 15 hours of therapy and providing proof that they’ve had gender dysphoria for a number of years.
The courts will rule in time, but even fellow Republicans have said they think Bailey went too far with this emergency rule. He’s likely over his skis in his role as attorney general.
Decades ago, such discriminatory thinking, often ratcheted up into morality screeds, was behind the push to limit the rights of gay and lesbian people. But just as the legislators were ramping up the verbiage, many of them witnessed more and more people coming out, bravely taking a stand for themselves.
Sometimes, this happened within their own families. It became a pattern, a humbling experience for these politicians who didn’t understand their beloved family members.
Here’s the concern.
In that context, this can become a number’s game. There are far fewer people who claim gender dysphoria than there are those who identify as homosexual or anywhere else on the spectrum of sexual orientation.
Here’s what’s known, as published in the reference book of mental health and psychiatry (DSM-5): “About 0.005% to 0.014% of people assigned male at birth (that is, roughly one in 10,000) and 0.002% to 0.003% of people assigned female at birth (that is, two or three in every 100,000) are diagnosable with gender dysphoria.” That’s not a lot of people.
This means that far right politicians are less likely to have a forced reckoning with reality and the science of gender dysphoria within their own families.
In that case it will be more important for allies to step up, get educated, and then push back within the circles they can influence. That might be your church, family, school, or neighborhood.
Without this, more people — however they chose to identify and live their lives — are going to be needlessly and in some cases maliciously targeted.