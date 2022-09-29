The world is being asked to believe an unfathomable tale.
This one is being told by Iran.
Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old previously vibrant woman, slipped into a coma and then died of a heart attack. She had to be buried quickly, before her family could fully view her body.
Never mind that she’d been stopped by the hideously misogynistic “morality police” of the Islamic Republic for the infraction of not wearing her headscarf properly. Or that she was put into a van and hauled away, next appearing in a video inside a police station, collapsing over a chair.
Three days later, on Sept. 16, Amini died after being taken off life support at the Tehran hospital where she had been transferred.
Her death has now sparked mass protests, including an unknown number of deaths, in at least a dozen cities in Iran.
The deep suspicion is that she was beaten by officials, possibly sustaining a head injury.
A loose hijab, we’re to believe, was the problem. And an underlying medical condition, undiagnosed and unknown by her family.
Hijabs are compulsory in public for women in Iran, along with dictates that say arms and legs must be covered as well. If a scarf is too loose, obviously a subjective issue, a woman can be detained and sent to be reeducated in the rules.
North Americans rightly are mortified, like much of the world, by the news reports.
We shake our heads at the extremism, the inhumanity and mistreatment of women elsewhere. But then shrug and move on, convinced that there is little that can be done from the safety of our homes. But perhaps now will be different, our own outrage piqued by the rollback of access to women’s health care encompassed by the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
In this case, one of the most powerful roles for people not in Iran is quite simple. Keep paying attention. Keep saying Amini’s name.
For history might not remember it.
It’s difficult to know if the Islamic leadership will be able to suppress the backlash that’s been ignited in Iran. Women have been seen burning their headscarves in protest. Men have joined in, especially younger men.
And it’s been spreading, city to city. The dissent isn’t just of the abuses that women face, controlled by what they can wear and how they can act by the extreme dictates of the Islamic Republic.
The county is struggling with high inflation, a lack of housing, unemployment, a litany of problems, some due to U.S. sanctions. All of this bolsters the fervent protests that are now entering a second week.
The regime is trying to control the internet, cutting people’s access to WhatsApp and Instagram, an attempt to keep the videos of protests, of the violent acts of the security forces, from being shared.
One striking and stark social media post noted that when the internet is cut, bloodshed begins. Verified news reports of the deaths of at least nine protesters bear witness.
And yet, for all of the power of the religious clerics, their ability to control the most basic of human decisions — what a person can wear — the Islamic regime is likely not taking into account one of its greatest foes: the powerful diaspora of Iranian-Americans, along with their allies and friends.
It’s been 43 years since the country was overtaken during the Islamic Revolution, creating a migration of people who fled to escape the draconian regime.
The U.S. was the most popular destination, according to estimates from the United Nations. A 2019 Census figure put the migrants numbers at about 507,000.
Most prominently, there are the communities of Los Angeles, but by now, many have also shifted to cities across the United States. Those families are multi-generational, literally their numbers have multiplied, along with their influence.
Persian dishes are in my kitchen repertoire, along with the fond memories of learning them from my close friend, who fled her homeland along with her parents in 1979.
Indeed, one of the most-shared social media messages about Amini’s death, possibly her murder, came from Britney Spears’ husband, Iranian-American Sam Asghari. He explains, likely to her younger fans, what Iran was like before the Islamic Revolution.
It’s a love letter of sorts, a quick history lesson about the excellence of academics and arts that once exemplified life before religious clerics decided such virtues were a threat.
Study history and the most backward-leaning nations are those that try to circumvent the rights of women, of half their population. Patriarchy is a well-worn path. But it eventually comes to an end.
Amini, from what’s been reported so far, was not necessarily an activist herself. In some ways, that makes her plight even more sympathetic. Did she just wander into the scope of some man within the morality police, becoming a target almost by chance?
It should be noted that women are also part of these thug squads. A well-worn tactic of control is to enlist people willing to participate in offending their own kind.
Remember that this Iranian woman was merely 22 at her death. She’ll be significant. If not within a year, maybe within another.
We have a voice. Amini, and increasingly more of her fellow countrywomen, do not.